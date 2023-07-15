SAG cast strike news: Succession star Brian Cox says Hollywood strike could get very nasty





Succession Actor Brian Cox has warned that the actors' strike could become very unpleasant, after the national board of the SAG-AFTRA union approved a members' strike. Union negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after talks with the studios broke down. Scripted television and film production will cease immediately in the first double strike for actors and writers in 63 years. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the age of streaming TV, as well as assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). The two unions are in conflict with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). Fran Drescher, former star of The nanny and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said the studios' responses to the actors' concerns had been insulting and disrespectful. George Clooney led the stars expressing their support for the strike, and Jason Sudeikis and Susan Sarandon are among the stars who were seen on the picket line. The cast of Oppenheimer left a London premiere early on Thursday evening (July 13) to go write their signs. Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger condemned the strike threat as highly disruptive at the worst time and called the expectations of writers and cast simply unrealistic. Key points Show last update



1689429314 Matilda child star Mara Wilson and John Cusack share horror stories of Hollywood studio greed The actors shared low-income stories from hit shows and movies… Thanks to streaming, I never earned enough to qualify for SAG-AFTRA healthcare, Wilson tweeted. Although she admitted she hadn’t acted much as an adult, the star said: But I was a recurring character on one of the most critically acclaimed animated shows of all. times, in addition to playing an actual Disney villain. Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 2:55 p.m. 1689426027 Every project affected by the strike The list of televisions and films affected by the strike, Gladiator 2 For yellow jacketsgrows continuously. Read the full story here… Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 2:00 p.m. 1689422404 George Clooney and Alec Baldwin expressed strong support for the action In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Clooney said: This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living. For our industry to survive, this must change. For actors, that journey begins now. In a video posted to Instagram, Baldwin praised the union for calling a strike to protect its rank-and-file members. I don’t think anyone really wants a strike, but they don’t want to continue with the unfair contracts that were working now, he said. So congratulations to everyone and hopefully it’s over right after we get everything we want. Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 1:00 p.m. 1689418804 Who was on the picket line? Among the stars seen holding banners are Thelma and Louise actor Susan Sarandon and comedy star and creator Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso. Allison Janney, Timothy Olyphant, Josh Gad, Ben Schwartz, Sean Astin, Charlie Barnett, Joey King, Chloe Fineman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Patton Oswalt, Marg Helgenberger, Jake McDorman, Constance Zimmer and Michelle Hurd were also all spotted showing solidarity in LA and New York. Parks and recreation co-creator Mike Schur said Deadline: Now a thousand very attractive people have shown up and joined the lines, that’s a huge amount of wind in our sails. Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 12:00 1689415204 Christopher Nolan Says He Won’t Work on Any Movies at All Until the Strike Is Resolved Nolan confessed he was very lucky with the timing, as his film premieres Oppenheimer took place just before the start of the strike. When asked if he would write another film during the strike, he told the BBC: No, absolutely. It is very important that everyone understands that this is a key moment in the relationship between workers and Hollywood. It’s not about me, it’s not about the stars of my film. It’s about working actors, it’s about writers on television programs trying to raise a family, trying to keep food on the table. Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 11:00 a.m. 1689411304 The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin on mixed emotions celebrating Emmy success amid strike The epic video game adaptation was nominated for 23 Emmys this year, but Mazin’s spirit is also on strike. I think of all our crews, he said Deadline. I think of the people who make our shows and who will suffer alongside us, just like those who fight for contracts. These are the people I think about today, my mind is really on the crew. And I think we were all pretty unhappy with the companies right now. They hurt so many people with their intransigence. Ultimately, it’s up to those companies to get it just because they’re not getting it right now. And they’re going to have to. Speaking of the historical significance of Hollywood’s shutdown, he continued: It’s not like before…I didn’t live in a time when actors and screenwriters stayed together. How long has it been, and that’s how badly I think companies have messed up here. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I just want to get back to work, but we can’t get back to work until they do the right thing. It’s that simple. Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 9:55 a.m. 1689409530 Brian Cox says the actors’ strike could last until the end of the year In an interview with Sky News on Friday (July 15), the 77-year-old British actor said the strike could get very, very nasty and last for some time. He said: They will take us to the edge and will probably have to go to the edge. Cox also addressed actors’ concerns about the use of AI in film and television production, such as the use of artificial intelligence to write scripts or generate actor likenesses without consent. We don’t know how well it can work, he said. He’s the boogeyman, he really is the boogeyman. Ellie HarrisonJuly 15, 2023 9:25 a.m. 1689407100 Actors banned from attending Comic-Con The famous event in San Diego is set to begin next Thursday, but SAG-AFTRA has specifically banned its members from promoting at fan conventions and shows, according to Variety. Strike guidelines also prohibit members from attending premieres and award shows, and they are not allowed to promote projects made under SAG contracts on social media and in interviews. (Getty Images) Inga ParkelJuly 15, 2023 8:45 a.m. 1689403500 House of the Dragon hit by backlash for continuing filming despite SAG-AFTRA strike ICYMI: Dragon House is set to continue filming in the UK this summer despite the Screen Actors Guild strike due to local union rules. The second season of the HBO series is set to continue with production as scheduled, Variety press release Thursday July 13. The cast of the Game Of Thrones prequel is mostly made up of British actors working under equity contracts, rather than SAG-AFTRA. As a result, Equity members are not legally allowed to strike in solidarity with the US union, according to the outlet. (HBO) UK law prohibits Equity Union from legally calling a strike in support of SAG-AFTRA Inga ParkelJuly 15, 2023 07:45 1689399900 Will the Emmys be affected by the strike? Wednesday July 12 was a day of celebration for several television stars, including first-time nominees Ayo Edebiri (the bear), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jason Segel (Contraction) and many others, who are finally recognized for their incredible performances. The awards show typically takes place in September and airs live this year on Fox. However, with the actors union recently approving the strike by SAG-AFTRA whose rules prohibit members from participating in several promotional events, including awards, the 75th Emmys is bracing for a postponement, should the strike last. until September. The Television Academy, in charge of the Emmys, is reportedly at odds with Fox over when to postpone the TV awards. Before the strike was officially called, the former was only shooting for a two-month delay in November, while the latter preferred a January air date, according to Variety. Apparently canceling the ceremony altogether isn’t an option, given this year’s 75th anniversary. A final decision should be made by the end of July, insiders told the outlet. Inga ParkelJuly 15, 2023 6:45 a.m.

