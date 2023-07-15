Janhvi Kapoors Delhi Filming Schedule Pushed Back Due To Flood Crisis | Bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was supposed to come to Delhi for a long filming schedule, which has now been scrapped due to the flood crisis as the water level in the Yamuna River hit an all-time high. Now Janhvi Kapoor is expected to come for the schedule in August

According to a source, the actor was to come to the nation’s capital for the filming of his patriotic thriller Ulajhwhich follows the journey of a young IFS officer belonging to an important family of patriots, who finds himself embroiled in a personal plot, on July 10, and was to shoot in the city for about 15 days.

The whole team with Kapoor was supposed to come to Delhi on June 10, everything was ready. But they pushed the plan because the whole situation changed in a few days due to rain, leading to a flood crisis, the source explains.

According to the insider, the plan was to capture the whole of Delhi for the film. And that’s why they had no choice but to push the filming. They were supposed to shoot in Old Delhi, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, other monuments, market and Lajpat Nagar area. They also had a big plan to shoot in South Delhi. And that’s not possible at the moment, and with everyone’s safety in mind, the team pushed the plan. However, they did not decide to change location. They will come to shoot in Delhi mid-August and cover locations, the source shares.

Meanwhile, another source reveals that actors Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo got lucky. They finished filming an upcoming web series just before the rain hit, otherwise they would have to return in the middle of filming. The team calls to inquire about us, but they are happy to have completed the program just in time, the source says.