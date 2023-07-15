Kajol: I never paid attention to the log kya kahenge mentality. Bollywood





Kajol is not only a versatile actress but also an influential icon with her thoughts touching people especially women. Over a career spanning more than three decades, she has always seemed like a headstrong person who lives her life the way she wants. In an interview with ANI, the DDLJ star opened up about how her maternal line helped her grow into a strong person. Read also : Kajol reveals she was once chased by paparazzi on her bike but couldn’t complain Kajol’s latest release, The Trial, was released on July 14. “I never paid attention to ‘log kya kahenge (what people will think)’ in my life. I was raised by a wonderful mother. I was raised by a mother who didn’t care about society In fact, I had a wonderful maternal line. From my great-grandmother to my grandmother and my mother, each one of them always behaved and taught me by example that no one else ‘no one else matters, your life is your responsibility and no one else’s opinion matters on this,’ Kajol said. Kajol doesn’t believe in giving someone else the wheel of life. “One, take responsibility for your life… your actions belong to you and are not dictated by society. Second, ultimately society will have to accept what you do with your life and that’s how my great-grandmother and grandmother lived their lives. Both had incredibly different views on life and the world. My mother literally lives her life until today. I try to live my life like they do. “, she added. Kajol was born on August 5, 1974 to legendary actor Tanuja and late director Shomu Mukherjee. Tanuja’s mother Shobhana Samarth was also an actress and her father was producer Kumarsen Samarth. Kajol in 2020 posted a beautiful collage on social media, highlighting her family lineage. The collage features the actress, her mother Tanuja, late maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth and late aunt Nutan, all of whom had illustrious careers in Indian cinema. Where I come from… the real feminists! #strongwomen #livelearnlove,” she captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is being praised for her performance in the web show The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, run by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who begins practicing law again when her husband’s public scandal lands him in jail. Determined to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigate her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika navigates difficult challenges served by her destiny. Speaking about the series, Kajol said: The complexities are what define a character for me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first appeared. Noyonika felt personal, I immediately felt protective of her and it reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where the vulnerability of the characters meets the cruel situations posed by life. Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and Gaurav Pandey are also part of the lawsuit.

