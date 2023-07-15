Priyanka Chopra made stunt day by gifting her VIP tickets to Beyonce’s concert after being tricked: “I told her and 2 days later…”





Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ friend and stunt performer Anisha Tee Gibbs can’t help but praise the actress after securing her tickets to Beyonce’s concert. In a lengthy social media post, Anisha shared how Priyanka’s kind gesture towards her gave her a chance to attend Beyonce’s concert, which she otherwise couldn’t have had. Anisha wrote a lengthy post of gratitude, sharing her experience of seeing Beyonce perform at her recent concert in London. Anisha, who is an actress and stuntwoman, wrote how she ended up buying fake concert tickets and shared it with Priyanka. The actor then invited Anisha to attend the concert with her, from a large box in the stadium. Sharing photos and videos from the gig, Anisha wrote in the caption, “Did I mention I went to see @beyonce in London!? Well I tried to buy a ticket to go see Beyonc and, Long story short I bought a fake ticket!!! SMH!!! I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyonc with her! Just wanted to tell you THANK YOU SO MUCH AGAIN! Spending time in #jayz VIP BOX and having the ultimate Beyonc experience was breathtaking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing! @amarimonster @konkrete_” Netizens were clearly impressed with Priyanka’s kind gesture and were quick to compliment her. One follower wrote: “Now they are good friends!!”. Another wrote: “It must have been a great experience seeing Beyonc and with Priyanka. All 3 of you are the most beautiful, sexy, talented women on the planet. Thank you for sharing this experience. Much love to you 3!” Meanwhile, Priyanka took to social media to lend her support to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. The strike was announced by the Screen Actors Guild after the union failed to reach a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Priyanka took to her Instagram and wrote, “I support my union and my colleagues. Together, we are building a better future. This strike occurred for the first time in 63 years and affects the filming of all films in the production phase. The shootings cannot resume until the two sides find common ground. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

