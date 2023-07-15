Actors join writers on picket lines (live updates) – The Hollywood Reporter

While ’90s or music-themed pickets may have helped keep WGA morale up for the first 73 days of their strike, writers got a much bigger boost on Friday as actors would join them on lines across Los Angeles.

The first official day of the historic SAG-AFTRA strike brings with it the promise of the 160,000-member group’s A-listers — or, at the very least, rising labor leader and folk hero Fran Drescher — as two of the Hollywood’s most important workers. groups picketed next to each other for the first time since 1960. Demonstrations again took place at 10 sites around Los Angeles on a day when temperatures were expected to soar to 95 degrees in some areas, although Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery were among the biggest mob targets. (In New York, where WGA East members have been picketing for nearly three months, actors joined writers in solid lines outside Netflix headquarters and Paramount offices in Times Square.)

Netflix is ​​where Drescher and the union leaders first landed, arriving by bus from SAG-AFTRA Square shortly after 9 a.m. They were greeted by a crowd of TV reporters, who followed her and her conga line of bargaining committee members down Sunset Boulevard. Drescher echoed his comments from an impassioned speech on Thursday. “We want to send a strong message to consumers in this industry, because then we have a fighting chance,” Drescher said, noting that actors’ exposure on the picket lines will ultimately impact studio bottom lines. “What they spend their hard-earned money on and what they support matters.”

Drescher wasn’t the first to hit the lines when they opened at 9 a.m. The massive crowd outside Netflix shouted chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, corporate greed must go,” while a writer carried a sign reading “Where the fuck is Ben Affleck? and the actor (and DJ) Evan Shafran played a pro-strike mix – including his rendition of Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” remixed with a report on the failed SAG talks -AFTRA.

Schitt’s Creek Actor Dustin Milligan was among Netflix’s most recognizable picketers, though he was quick to note that the economic chasm between celebrities and the majority of cast members in the union was a unifying concern in stalled contract negotiations. “When we got here, there were a bunch of photographers looking around and thinking, ‘Who’s famous?'” he said The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s exactly why we’re here. It’s not just about those names, the 1% of actors who get amazing deals and franchise movies. It’s about the other 159,999 actors who are just trying to make a living and are unable to do so under the current contract… There’s a perception that being an actor means you have millions of dollars and that you live in a mansion, when the reality is not.”

Bob Iger, portrayed as Marie Antoinette, July 14. Lesley Goldberg/Team THR

Several familiar faces, however, were out early. A mile south of Netflix, outside the Paramount Studios grounds, Patton Oswalt and Michelle Hurd arrived on a SAG-AFTRA bus. On the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, where union leaders had sunscreen and water for those hitting what will likely be the hottest site of the day, Jake McDormand (Mrs Davis), Ben Schwartz (sonic the hedgehog), Katie Lowes (Invent Anna) and Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) walked the line while another attacker played Drescher’s speech Thursday through a megaphone and someone planted a sign featuring Disney CEO Bob Iger as Marie Antoinette. Iger’s Thursday appearance on CNBC, during which he called the actors’ demands “unrealistic,” wasn’t well received by much of Hollywood banging — especially since it’s came a day after signing a contract extension that could see his net worth approach $1 billion by the end of his tenure in 2026.

The police presence was also noticeable outside of Disney. For the first time since the WGA strike began on May 1, several uniformed Burbank PD members and police motorcycles were visibly staged around the block – many side streets were closed to traffic to accommodate the expected turnout.

A few blocks away, at Warner Bros. Discovery, Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA Bargaining Committee Member (Rudy!) embraced the strength of Drescher’s leadership. He also pointed out that the decision to strike was not an easy decision – or one the union arrived at quickly. “I’ve spent the last month, every day, 14 hours a day, negotiating trying to come to an agreement with studios, networks and big streamers,” Astin said.

Whether it’s a continuation of WGA points, a response to Drescher’s speech, or simply the obvious outcome of any labor dispute, CEOs have been the subject of ire and jokes on several picket lines. Iger’s “Let ’em Eat Cake” rendition was one of many mocking the Disney boss outside his headquarters. WBD CEO David Zaslav remains persona non grata for those on his doorstep. And, back at Netflix, co-CEO Ted Sarandos and executive chairman Reed Hastings were both called out by actor Sean Gunn.

THE guardians of the galaxy actor, brother of DC boss James Gunn, said THR that it was important to him to be at the streamer due to the lack of profit he saw from his seven-season run on The Gilmore Girls. The former WB comedy-drama has been one of the most popular library titles on the streamer for the past decade – however, the way current offerings are structured, strong streaming performance doesn’t equate to residual controls more important for the actors.

“It’s really a travesty,” Gunn said. “And if the answer is, ‘Oh, that’s how business is done,’ that sucks. It makes you a bad person. You really need to rethink the way you do business and share the wealth with people. people. Otherwise, everything will fall apart.”

Residuals and performance-based incentives were always going to be a sticking point for SAG-AFTRA and the WGA in 2023 contract negotiations, but the issue of artificial intelligence has proven even more of an existential hurdle. The subject of AI proved to be a non-starter when the WGA was negotiating with the AMPTP. On Thursday, the studios released what they said were their offers to actors. Among them was what the AMPTP described as a “revolutionary AI proposal”. The word ‘revolutionary’ raised proverbial eyebrows for actors, with SAG-AFTRA COO and General Counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland refuting that studios were suggesting background actors have their image scanned and used in perpetuity for one day’s pay.

Crabtree-Ireland, who circled Drescher throughout the day, addressed the issue of AI outside of Disney. “I would say we’re pretty far apart on AI, mostly because companies refuse to recognize that you can’t expect people to give up their name, image, likeness and voice – their personality – to a lawless corporate conglomerate. to ever say what they are going to do with it in the future,” he said. “We will never agree to such conditions. So companies are going to have to move in our direction and come to a reasonable agreement. We did not come into this negotiation saying, ‘Let’s ban AI. We came in saying that the AI must be done in a way that respects the actors and their human rights.

Seth Abramovich, Gary Baum, Mia Galuppo, Lesley Goldberg, Borys Kit and Tiffany Taylor contributed to this report.