A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Anurag Jain, alongside influential figures such as Satya Nadella and Shah Rukh Khan, spearheaded the introduction of professional cricket in the United States through Major League Cricket. With growing popularity among South Asian communities in cities like Houston, New York and Los Angeles, the league aims to captivate American sports fans with a shorter format.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan now share a connection to cricket. Anurag Jain, co-owner of the Texas Super Kings cricket team, is one of a group of influential Indian-born businessmen who are introducing cricket, the second most popular game in the world, to the American public. Jain, once an aspiring cricketer himself, chose a career in business because of the sport’s limited earning potential. Today, as managing partner of Perot Jain, a venture capital firm he co-founded with Texas billionaire Ross Perot Jr.

The Texas Super Kings, backed by the Chennai Super Kings of the IPL, recently hosted the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the first game of Major League Cricket in the United States. Jain is joined by other notables like Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, who owns a stake in Seattle’s Orcas, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, in a bid to bring cricket to the American public. Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is investing in a cricket stadium near Los Angeles for the league.

The Texas Super Kings, backed by the IPL’s Chennai Super Kings, played their matches in Dallas. Major League Cricket’s inaugural match was broadcast live and investors pledged $120 million to the league. Players from all over the world, including Cody Chetty, have joined the league. The future of cricket in the United States looks bright with the involvement of Jain, Satya Nadella and Shah Rukh Khan.

Last updated July 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM IST