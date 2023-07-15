Hollywood Actors’ Strike Won’t Impact Local Theater Actors





LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The strike by Hollywood actors and writers could bring a lot of TV reruns and fewer movies on the big screen unless it’s resolved quickly. The strike has caused many viewers to ask if local theaters that employ actors could also be affected. Sam Arlen is an actor at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater and said many of his friends are focused on the strike. My circles are a lot of actors and artists and that’s what everyone talks about, Arlen said. He currently stars in The Little Mermaid at the Broadway Palm and although he is not a union actor, he has said he supports the writers’ and actors’ strike. I certainly support it. I think it’s important for us to be united as artists, Arlen said. However, Broadway Palm and The Florida Repertory Theater do not employ union actors. Thus, any threat of a strike by theater actors would not affect them. Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen is a member of the Actors Equity Union, which represents theater actors. He does not believe that his union will be drawn into the strike of film actors. I don’t have the same fear of theater actors. They’re very aware of the fragility of theaters right now, Longenhagen said. He explained that COVID-19 has left theaters empty for months and many are still struggling. We see top regional theaters in the United States closing and stopping programming because they simply cannot afford to do so, he said. And that would leave the actors on stage and off the picket line. I think the union and union members are smart enough to realize that the last thing we want to do is cripple anyone financially, Longenhagen concluded. The Broadway touring shows at Barbara B. Mann also employ members of the Actors Equity Union, who were not part of the strike that shut down Hollywood. Actors Equity was established in 1913 and today has around 51,000 members.

