Meet a cricketer turned IPS officer with the body of a Bollywood action hero, his fangirl turned into a headache for the police





Police attempted to put the woman on a train home, but she threatened to jump off the train. This wasn’t the only time the IPS officer faced extreme fandom.

Cricketers like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are known to work very hard on fitness and sport stunning physiques. Then there are Bollywood action heroes like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh who have chiseled looks. The latter embodied police officers torn on the screen. But today we are talking about an IPS officer who is a former national level cricketer, who is a social media star with millions of followers thanks to his stunning looks and who has celebrity status to hardcore fans. One of them crossed the States to meet her idol. Born in 1984, Sachin Atulkar is an IPS officer serving in Madhya Pradesh Police. Sachin is a fitness icon and sportsman. According to reports, Sachin played cricket at the national level before turning to public service. The Bcom graduate passed the tough UPSC exam at just 22 years old with the All-India ranking of 258. Hailing from Ujjain, Sachin is said to be a gold medal-winning cop known for his fitness mantras which made him a social media sensation. On Instagram, his followers have crossed one million. Sachin practices both bodybuilding and yoga. Sachin served as Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) – Law and Order, Bhopal. He is currently serving as DIG, Chhindwara range. In one incident in 2018, MP Police faced a particular problem when a woman arrived from Punjab with an unusual assignment. She was a fan of the young IPS officer who was SP at the time. Sachin Atulkar was then 34 years old. The 27-year-old woman from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab came to Ujjain to meet Atulkar. A psychology student at the time was “fascinated by SP’s ripped body and looks after seeing his photos on social media”. The police tried to convince her to go home. The woman was “adamant” in her resolve to meet the IPS officer and attempted to do so in his office and in the programs he attended. The police took her to One Stop Reform Home. They tried to get her on a train to Punjab but she threatened to jump off the train. The police had to call her parents at MP to try to convince her to come home. This isn’t the only time the IPS officer has faced extreme fandom. He was once contacted by the parents of a 7-year-old boy who had refused to eat until he got Atulkar’s autograph. The policeman had revealed that he had to.

