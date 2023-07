A note on the question: Making money and music

Music creators in India have demanded a share of revenue from the sale or use of their work for over half a century

Music has always had the power to heal, move, evoke memories and remind us of change. The way we find new music that we also love has over the past two years turned into a music video on Reels or TikTok that suddenly leads to the rediscovery of an old song or turns a new one into a viral hit. While shares and plays are in the millions, the composer, singer and lyricist, especially in Bollywood, rarely sees piles of cash. The way royalties are distributed in Bollywood is complicated, with record labels and studios usually being the main beneficiaries, which is the issue we’re looking at this week. Music creators have been demanding a share of the revenue from the sale or use of their work for more than half a century. Lata Mangeshkar was indeed the first to try to obtain a share of the royalties for the singers. A few court cases have turned in their favor, but the fight for a share of the profits continues. For the singers, the royalties would lead to a steady stream of income in a career entirely based on one-time hits and many misses. On another level, especially in an age where algorithms dictate what we listen to, it would encourage artists to think about creating works that will last longer than 30 seconds and give us a richer variety of songs to fix our minds on. memories. On a different note, this is the weekend Wimbledon draws to a close. Although most of the usual suspects are in the final, the preparation has been really interesting, with a diversity of talent on display, now that there is room at the top without Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and the Williams sisters. If you’re not a tennis fan, there are other weekend viewing recommendations, from the new movie Mission: Impossible to the cop comedy. the after party. And if you’re in the mood to explore space after reading all the news about Chandrayaan-3, try building your own space shuttles from the list of brick building sets we’ve selected for you. Write to the living room editor shalini.umachandran at @htlive.com @shalinimb

