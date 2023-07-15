Connect with us

Entertainment

Movies and TV shows hit by strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters

Movies and TV shows hit by strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters

 


Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been suspended indefinitely because actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new deals with studios and streaming services.

Late night talk shows and many TV productions have been on long-term hiatus due to the writers’ strike, and now cinema tents, some in production, are also closing. They include Ridley Scotts sequel Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and Marvel and Disneys Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

While there may not be an immediate effect on movie releases in the coming months, with many movies having already wrapped principal photography, those coming next year are a different story.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. It's the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have picked up film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first double strike by the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry.

Smoke rises as an engine of an Epsilon S rocket exploded during a test at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's test site in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

A rocket being developed by the Japanese space agency exploded during testing, but no injuries were reported.

Writers and actors join forces as they march the picket line during a strike, Friday, July 14, 2023, at NBC Universal Studios in New York. The picket comes a day after the main actors union voted to join the screenwriters in a double-edged strike for the first time in more than six decades. The dispute immediately halted production in the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson and other major film and TV actors have joined the picket lines alongside the screenwriters.

A sprawling and powerful galaxy was created in the first season of Foundation. Now is the time to tear it up. The second season of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series moves forward some 140 years, and it’s quickly clear that the clones that form the authoritative order of stories are losing their grip.

Here is a selection of suspended shows and films.

FILMS IN PRODUCTION THAT STOPPED DURING THE ACTORS’ STRIKE

Deadpool 3 – Disney/Marvel (May 3, 2024)

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part II – Paramount (June 28, 2024)

Gladiator 2″ – Paramount (November 24, 2024)

Lilo & Stitch – Disney (TBD)

Venom 3 – Sony (TBD)

Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Movie – Apple (TBD)

___

SHOWS THAT INTERRUPTED WORK DURING THE WRITERS’ STRIKE

Netflix Stranger Things

Cobra Kai Netflix

Big Mouth Netflix

American Horror Story FX

Showtime of yellow vests

Billions of hours of entertainment

Chi time

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight HBO

Max hacks

Max Penguin

Duster Max

1923 Paramount+

AppleTV+

Metropolis Apple TV+

Daredevil: Born Again Disney+

FBI: CBS Most Wanted

Abbott Elementary ABC

Guy Fox family

american dad fox

___

SHOWS THAT CANCELED EPISODES DURING THE WRITER STRIKE

Jimmy Kimmel Live ABC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC

Late Night with Seth Myers NBC

Saturday Night Live NBC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver HBO

___

To learn more about strikes in Hollywood, visit https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://apnews.com/article/actors-strike-writers-hollywood-shutdown-e3a0694536c5719816e9a8a97d23dca1

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: