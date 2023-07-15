



Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been suspended indefinitely because actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new deals with studios and streaming services. Late night talk shows and many TV productions have been on long-term hiatus due to the writers’ strike, and now cinema tents, some in production, are also closing. They include Ridley Scotts sequel Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and Marvel and Disneys Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. While there may not be an immediate effect on movie releases in the coming months, with many movies having already wrapped principal photography, those coming next year are a different story. Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first double strike by the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry. A rocket being developed by the Japanese space agency exploded during testing, but no injuries were reported. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson and other major film and TV actors have joined the picket lines alongside the screenwriters. A sprawling and powerful galaxy was created in the first season of Foundation. Now is the time to tear it up. The second season of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series moves forward some 140 years, and it’s quickly clear that the clones that form the authoritative order of stories are losing their grip. Here is a selection of suspended shows and films. FILMS IN PRODUCTION THAT STOPPED DURING THE ACTORS’ STRIKE Deadpool 3 – Disney/Marvel (May 3, 2024) Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part II – Paramount (June 28, 2024) Gladiator 2″ – Paramount (November 24, 2024) Lilo & Stitch – Disney (TBD) Venom 3 – Sony (TBD) Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Movie – Apple (TBD) ___ SHOWS THAT INTERRUPTED WORK DURING THE WRITERS’ STRIKE Netflix Stranger Things Cobra Kai Netflix Big Mouth Netflix American Horror Story FX Showtime of yellow vests Billions of hours of entertainment Chi time A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight HBO Max hacks Max Penguin Duster Max 1923 Paramount+ AppleTV+ Metropolis Apple TV+ Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ FBI: CBS Most Wanted Abbott Elementary ABC Guy Fox family american dad fox ___ SHOWS THAT CANCELED EPISODES DURING THE WRITER STRIKE Jimmy Kimmel Live ABC The Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC Late Night with Seth Myers NBC Saturday Night Live NBC Last Week Tonight with John Oliver HBO ___ To learn more about strikes in Hollywood, visit https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

