After the Bollywood film Bad Boy, Amrin is ready to mark her debut in the south | Kannada Movie News

Speaking about the projects, Amrin said, “I’m really happy to have been approached and signed by these big names in the industry in the South who are known for making some of the biggest films out there. I’m open to working in language and any industry. My only criteria is that I get offered good substantial roles in movies and that I can show off my acting skills. I look forward to working on those movies. And I’m sure that it will be a great experience to work there. these films will be released pan-India.”

When asked about her next project in Bollywood, Amrin joked, “I’m in talks with a few really good directors and producers here. As soon as things come together, the projects will be announced by the creators at the appropriate time. Right now, I don’t can only confirm the Hindi project with Vishal Rana”.

A few days ago, the film by director Rajkumar Santoshi Bad boy ' was released in theaters and the film's lead actress, Amrin, received rave reviews for her powerful performance. In the film, the actress was seen opposite Mithun Chakraborti the son Namashi Chakraborti . She was also recently felicitated with Best Iconic Female Actress in Lead Role. Naturally, after receiving such a prestigious award, and that too a few months after her debut, she was over the moon!

