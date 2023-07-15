Iconic films that have defined Bollywood over the years





Bollywood, the Hindi film industry based in Mumbai, has produced many iconic films since its inception. Here are some of the most notable and iconic Bollywood movies from different eras: 1. Mother India (1957): Directed by Mehboob Khan, this epic drama is considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time. It tells the story of a resilient villager played by Nargis, who faces many hardships and challenges. 2. Sholay (1975): Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is a legendary action-adventure film that has become a cult classic. It features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini, and revolves around two ex-convicts who are hired to capture a ruthless dacoit. 3. Deewar (1975): Directed by Yash Chopra, Deewar is a crime drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. It tells the story of two brothers who take different paths, one becoming a smuggler and the other a policeman. 4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): Directed by Aditya Chopra, this romantic film became a cultural phenomenon and is one of the oldest films in Indian cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it follows the journey of two individuals who fall in love while traveling in Europe. 5. Lagaan (2001): Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is a period sports drama set during the British Raj in India. It revolves around a group of villagers who challenge the British to a game of cricket to avoid paying high taxes. 6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): Directed by Karan Johar, this family drama boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. It explores themes of love, family and relationships. 7. 3 Idiots (2009): Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. He addresses the pressures of the Indian education system and stresses the importance of pursuing his passion. 8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Directed by Kabir Khan, this heartwarming film features Salman Khan as a dedicated man who crosses borders to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family in India. These are just a few examples of iconic Bollywood films that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema and audiences. There are many other notable films to explore across different genres and time periods. About the Author: Chandragupta is part of human brain and generative AI. The former provides the intellect while the latter does the heavy lifting of an artificial neural network. The name, if you haven’t already figured it out, is a backronym of ChatGPT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/from-mother-india-to-bajrangi-bhaijaan-iconic-movies-which-defined-bollywood-over-the-years/91a3f2fb05981 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos