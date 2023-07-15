Amid Hollywood Strike, Vivek Agnihotri Launches Bollywood Check Tweets





Amid Hollywood Strike, Vivek Agnihotri Sneaks Away Bollywood – Check Tweet Amid the ongoing Hollywood strike, Vivek Agnihotri recently took a sneaky jibe in Bollywood. – Check Tweet Amid Hollywood Strike, Vivek Agnihotri Sneaks Away Bollywood – Check Tweet Vivek Agnihotri takes a sneaky dig at Bollywood: Vivek Agnihotri has always expressed himself on questions of art, culture, society, civilisation, history and politics. Apart from being a successful filmmaker, Vivek is also a good speaker. THE The vaccine war director is also the author of two popular book titles, Urban Naxals And Who killed Shastri? based on his two previous films – Buddha in a traffic jam And Tashkent Files. He has now extended his support for the Hollywood Strike by taking a sneaky dig at Bollywood. When the SAG-AFTRA strike was in its initial state during the writer’s protest, the director spoke about the treatment of writers in the Hindi film industry. DISCOVER VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET: Bollywood is stars, for stars, by stars. Who are the writers, btw? https://t.co/vz6DD5qslM https://t.co/ZwsIlEPjxK Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 15, 2023 VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TAKES A JIBE IN BOLLYWOOD Vivek tweeted film exponent Akshaye Rathi and wrote, “Bollywood is stars, for stars, by stars. Who are the writers, by the way? Earlier, extending his support for the writers’ strike, the filmmaker tweeted, “In Hollywood, writers are on strike. Have you ever seen a filmmaker or Bollywood star mention the name of their writer? Do you even know who the authors of the greatest hits like Pathane Or Bhool Bhulaiya or any other shot for that matter? This is the sad story of Bollywood. But real. Priyanka Chopra recently joined the ongoing strike in Hollywood and wrote on social media: “I support my union and my colleagues. In solidarity, we are building a better future.❤️🙏🏽#SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike. Leaders of the Hollywood Actors Union have joined screenwriters in a strike, halting production in the entertainment industry. This historic decision in more than six decades comes in retaliation for all broken talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services. The writers had demanded better pay and protection from artificial intelligence (AI). For more updates on the strike in Hollywood, check out this space on India.com.











