Entertainment
9 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Married Three Times
Marriage is a sacred institution. It takes compatibility, adjustments, sacrifices, and lots of love and nourishment. Staying in a marriage is an important task, but staying in a bad marriage can ruin the lives of those involved. While in our Indian society, divorce is considered taboo, some Bollywood celebrities have chosen their happiness rather than “Log kya kahenge”. Some celebrities have married not once or twice, but three times. Some of them even married four times. Check out the list of these nine celebrities.
1. Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been married three times. His first marriage was to Richa Sharma who died in 1996. He then married Rhea Pillai but they later divorced. Her third marriage is to Manyata Dutt, which took place in 2008.
2. Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover is an actor and model who has also been married three times. His first marriage was to television actress Shraddha Nigam, but it only lasted a few months. He then married actress Jennifer Winget in 2012 but they finally divorced in 2014. Karan’s third marriage is to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, which was in 2016. They recently welcomed a baby girl.
Must Read: When people yelled at Bobby Deol for touching Ameesha Patel
3. Kishore Kumar
Kishore Kumar, a versatile actor, singer and comedian, has been married four times. His first wife was Ruma Guha Thakurta, an actress, with whom he had a son. They were married in 1950 and their marriage lasted eight years. After their divorce, Kishore Kumar married actress Madhubala in 1960, but she died due to illness. His third marriage was to actress Yogita Bali, which lasted two years. And then, he got married to young Bollywood actress Leena Chandavarkar which continued till his death.
4. Kabir Badi
Famous actor Kabir Bedi has been married four times. His first marriage was to Odissi dancer Protima Bedi from 1969 to 1974, with whom he had two children. After their divorce, he married British fashion designer Susan Humphreys and had a son. His third marriage was to Nikki Bedi, a television personality, and they divorced in 2005. Kabir Bedi married for the fourth time at the age of 71. He is married to Parveen Dusanj, writer and producer.
5. Vinod Mehra
Vinod Mehra, the talented Bollywood actor, had three marriages in his life. He had an arranged marriage with actress and model Meena Broca. It ended very quickly due to trust issues due to Vinod’s alleged affairs with the other actresses. He later married actress Bindiya Goswami and they had two children together. Unfortunately, their marriage also ended in divorce. Vinod Mehra’s third marriage was to Kiran and it lasted until his death at the age of 45.
6. Neelima Azeem
She married actor Pankaj Kapoor in 1975, with whom she had a son named Shahid Kapoor. They divorced in 1984. Neelima Azeem then married actor Rajesh Khattar in 1990, and they have a son named Ishaan Khatter. However, their marriage also ended in divorce in 2001. Neelima Azeem’s third marriage was to Ustaad Raza Ali Khan, a classical singer, which lasted only five years i.e. 2004-2009.
7. Adnan Sami
Adnan Sami, the famous singer and musician, has been married three times. His first marriage was in 1993 to Zeba Bakhtiar, a Pakistani actress, with whom he has a son named Azaan Sami Khan. After their divorce, Adnan Sami married Sabah Galadari, an Arab businesswoman in 2001, but their marriage also ended in separation in 2004. Adnan Sami’s third marriage is to Roya Faryabi, a German woman from Afghan origin. They got married in 2010 and they have a daughter named Medina Sami.
8. Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, renowned filmmaker and producer, had three marriages. His first marriage was to editor Renu Saluja, with whom he had a daughter named Zuni Chopra. He then married Shabnam Sukdev but that ended in 1989. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s third marriage was to film critic and screenwriter Anupama Chopra in 1990, with whom he has a son named Agni Dev Chopra.
9. Siddharth Roy Kapur
Siddharth Roy Kapur, the famous film producer, was married three times. His first marriage was to his childhood sweetheart, Aarti Bajaj, who is also a film editor. His second marriage was to TV producer and actor Shristi Arya who he separated from in 2011. After their divorce, Siddharth Roy Kapur got married to Bollywood actress Vidya Balan in 2012. Their marriage has gone from strength to strength ever since. during.
Check: 5 Expensive Bollywood Movies That Were Major Box Office Disasters
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/9-bollywood-celebrities-who-got-married-thrice/173321/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shakira and Jimmy Butler’s Romance Is ‘Very New’: He Makes Her ‘Smile’
- 9 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Married Three Times
- How to Install Google Play Store on Amazon Fire Tablet
- Trump has asked the judge to delay setting a trial date in the documents case
- Why has Ukraine changed the date of Christmas?
- N has Boris Johnson seven Dagsavisen children
- Amid Hollywood Strike, Vivek Agnihotri Launches Bollywood Check Tweets
- Marketable Vondrousova is making her way into the Wimbledon history books
- Princess Beatrice’s dark pink shirt dress and raffia clutch
- Donald Trump’s horrible golf round caught on video
- Iconic films that have defined Bollywood over the years
- Relationship between Google and Wikipedia