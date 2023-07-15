9 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Married Three Times

Marriage is a sacred institution. It takes compatibility, adjustments, sacrifices, and lots of love and nourishment. Staying in a marriage is an important task, but staying in a bad marriage can ruin the lives of those involved. While in our Indian society, divorce is considered taboo, some Bollywood celebrities have chosen their happiness rather than “Log kya kahenge”. Some celebrities have married not once or twice, but three times. Some of them even married four times. Check out the list of these nine celebrities.

1. Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been married three times. His first marriage was to Richa Sharma who died in 1996. He then married Rhea Pillai but they later divorced. Her third marriage is to Manyata Dutt, which took place in 2008.

2. Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is an actor and model who has also been married three times. His first marriage was to television actress Shraddha Nigam, but it only lasted a few months. He then married actress Jennifer Winget in 2012 but they finally divorced in 2014. Karan’s third marriage is to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, which was in 2016. They recently welcomed a baby girl.

Must Read: When people yelled at Bobby Deol for touching Ameesha Patel

3. Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar, a versatile actor, singer and comedian, has been married four times. His first wife was Ruma Guha Thakurta, an actress, with whom he had a son. They were married in 1950 and their marriage lasted eight years. After their divorce, Kishore Kumar married actress Madhubala in 1960, but she died due to illness. His third marriage was to actress Yogita Bali, which lasted two years. And then, he got married to young Bollywood actress Leena Chandavarkar which continued till his death.

4. Kabir Badi

Famous actor Kabir Bedi has been married four times. His first marriage was to Odissi dancer Protima Bedi from 1969 to 1974, with whom he had two children. After their divorce, he married British fashion designer Susan Humphreys and had a son. His third marriage was to Nikki Bedi, a television personality, and they divorced in 2005. Kabir Bedi married for the fourth time at the age of 71. He is married to Parveen Dusanj, writer and producer.

5. Vinod Mehra

Vinod Mehra, the talented Bollywood actor, had three marriages in his life. He had an arranged marriage with actress and model Meena Broca. It ended very quickly due to trust issues due to Vinod’s alleged affairs with the other actresses. He later married actress Bindiya Goswami and they had two children together. Unfortunately, their marriage also ended in divorce. Vinod Mehra’s third marriage was to Kiran and it lasted until his death at the age of 45.

6. Neelima Azeem

She married actor Pankaj Kapoor in 1975, with whom she had a son named Shahid Kapoor. They divorced in 1984. Neelima Azeem then married actor Rajesh Khattar in 1990, and they have a son named Ishaan Khatter. However, their marriage also ended in divorce in 2001. Neelima Azeem’s third marriage was to Ustaad Raza Ali Khan, a classical singer, which lasted only five years i.e. 2004-2009.

7. Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami, the famous singer and musician, has been married three times. His first marriage was in 1993 to Zeba Bakhtiar, a Pakistani actress, with whom he has a son named Azaan Sami Khan. After their divorce, Adnan Sami married Sabah Galadari, an Arab businesswoman in 2001, but their marriage also ended in separation in 2004. Adnan Sami’s third marriage is to Roya Faryabi, a German woman from Afghan origin. They got married in 2010 and they have a daughter named Medina Sami.

8. Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, renowned filmmaker and producer, had three marriages. His first marriage was to editor Renu Saluja, with whom he had a daughter named Zuni Chopra. He then married Shabnam Sukdev but that ended in 1989. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s third marriage was to film critic and screenwriter Anupama Chopra in 1990, with whom he has a son named Agni Dev Chopra.

9. Siddharth Roy Kapur

Siddharth Roy Kapur, the famous film producer, was married three times. His first marriage was to his childhood sweetheart, Aarti Bajaj, who is also a film editor. His second marriage was to TV producer and actor Shristi Arya who he separated from in 2011. After their divorce, Siddharth Roy Kapur got married to Bollywood actress Vidya Balan in 2012. Their marriage has gone from strength to strength ever since. during.

Check: 5 Expensive Bollywood Movies That Were Major Box Office Disasters