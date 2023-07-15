SAG strike: between strikes and flops, it’s a cruel summer for Hollywood





For Hollywood, 2023 will be remembered as a cruel summer, a judgment of another kind. That’s because the bad news has been piling up, highlighting an entertainment industry overhaul that has fueled uncertainty and sparked eruptions of social unrest.

The twin strikes by guilds representing writers and now actors, the first time it’s happened since Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild in 1960, reflects how the technological shift to streaming, diluting television traditional, has disrupted business models and the workers who depend on them. .

Add to that consumers who have become increasingly accustomed to watching movies at home, which has combined with the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic to lead to major box office disappointments.

The summers’ ostentatious setbacks for the studios have included The Flash (published by Warner Bros., like CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery), Disneys Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the Pixar movie Elemental. Even Tom Cruise, who seemingly saved the theater industry with the smash hit of Top Gun: Maverick, may not be immune, though the jury is out on how many will accept an invitation to watch Mission: Impossible. Dead Reckoning Part One on the Big Screen.

The disturbances can also be seen on television, where, as Variety reportedthe initial bargain in which the networks get billions of dollars in advertising commitments has been disappointing, adding to the ongoing struggles of the linear and cable broadcast networks.

As more consumers cut the cord on cable or satellite subscriptions for pay-per-view options, even ESPN, the sports giant, has implemented major cuts to its roster of on-air talent. .

As for streaming, what was once considered the savior of the entertainment industry, especially during the pandemic, has continued to be challenged due to the billions invested in programming. As a result, some streaming services have reduced their lists of available material (so long, peak TV), which may lessen the incentive for consumers to subscribe.

A key question has become whether streaming could at least subtract as much as it adds by cannibalizing existing forms of distribution. Tony Gilroy, the writer-producer behind the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series Andor, told Indiewire the business side of streaming is twisted and twisted and is about to ruin this amazing industry.

That business model has been changed, SAG Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said at a July 13 news conference, but the companies just want to keep our members locked into a contract that doesn’t reflect that change.

From their perspective, studios and streamers are not mistaken when they say the company is undergoing a major change, prompting Disney CEO Bob Iger to state that the contractual requirements of guilds are not unrealistic in the current climate. Yet Iger made the remarks at an annual conference in valley of the sun where wealthy media moguls gather to discuss their business, fueling animosity among those on the picket line.

Another problem studios face is that many of their movies and TV shows cost too much for a highly fragmented market, a formula that can’t be reversed overnight. Escalating budgets are adding pressure and potential losses for underperforming blockbusters like Indiana Jones and The Flash, which must earn huge sums to break even. Leaders fear that the new guild contracts will only add to these problematic calculations.

The asterisk and it’s a big one is that guilds know very little about the economic specifics of the streaming business, which are not widely shared. Actors and writers who once relied on residual payments could see television ratings and box office tallies. Today’s streaming world is much less transparent, one of the reasons why some have taken to calling it the Netflix strike.

All of these factors, and the uncertainty that accompanies them, help explain why both sides seem so sunken, acknowledging the magnitude of the issues at stake as a justification for enduring short- and potentially longer-term sacrifices, seeing this as an inflection point for the industry. , as stated by actor-director-producer George Clooney.

Because projects are produced well in advance, consumers won’t see the wider consequences of these strikes for some time. But their changing habits and appetite for new technologies, like Apple’s expensive virtual reality headset, are other unknowns in this equation, including people’s willingness to pay more for entertainment where and how they are looking at him.

Think of it as another variable in whether this math will start to move the page on the disappointment of a Hollywood summer, or just point to cold winters ahead.