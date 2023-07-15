Entertainment
SAG strike: between strikes and flops, it’s a cruel summer for Hollywood
CNN
—
For Hollywood, 2023 will be remembered as a cruel summer, a judgment of another kind. That’s because the bad news has been piling up, highlighting an entertainment industry overhaul that has fueled uncertainty and sparked eruptions of social unrest.
The twin strikes by guilds representing writers and now actors, the first time it’s happened since Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild in 1960, reflects how the technological shift to streaming, diluting television traditional, has disrupted business models and the workers who depend on them. .
Add to that consumers who have become increasingly accustomed to watching movies at home, which has combined with the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic to lead to major box office disappointments.
The summers’ ostentatious setbacks for the studios have included The Flash (published by Warner Bros., like CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery), Disneys Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the Pixar movie Elemental. Even Tom Cruise, who seemingly saved the theater industry with the smash hit of Top Gun: Maverick, may not be immune, though the jury is out on how many will accept an invitation to watch Mission: Impossible. Dead Reckoning Part One on the Big Screen.
The disturbances can also be seen on television, where, as Variety reportedthe initial bargain in which the networks get billions of dollars in advertising commitments has been disappointing, adding to the ongoing struggles of the linear and cable broadcast networks.
As more consumers cut the cord on cable or satellite subscriptions for pay-per-view options, even ESPN, the sports giant, has implemented major cuts to its roster of on-air talent. .
As for streaming, what was once considered the savior of the entertainment industry, especially during the pandemic, has continued to be challenged due to the billions invested in programming. As a result, some streaming services have reduced their lists of available material (so long, peak TV), which may lessen the incentive for consumers to subscribe.
A key question has become whether streaming could at least subtract as much as it adds by cannibalizing existing forms of distribution. Tony Gilroy, the writer-producer behind the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series Andor, told Indiewire the business side of streaming is twisted and twisted and is about to ruin this amazing industry.
That business model has been changed, SAG Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said at a July 13 news conference, but the companies just want to keep our members locked into a contract that doesn’t reflect that change.
From their perspective, studios and streamers are not mistaken when they say the company is undergoing a major change, prompting Disney CEO Bob Iger to state that the contractual requirements of guilds are not unrealistic in the current climate. Yet Iger made the remarks at an annual conference in valley of the sun where wealthy media moguls gather to discuss their business, fueling animosity among those on the picket line.
Another problem studios face is that many of their movies and TV shows cost too much for a highly fragmented market, a formula that can’t be reversed overnight. Escalating budgets are adding pressure and potential losses for underperforming blockbusters like Indiana Jones and The Flash, which must earn huge sums to break even. Leaders fear that the new guild contracts will only add to these problematic calculations.
The asterisk and it’s a big one is that guilds know very little about the economic specifics of the streaming business, which are not widely shared. Actors and writers who once relied on residual payments could see television ratings and box office tallies. Today’s streaming world is much less transparent, one of the reasons why some have taken to calling it the Netflix strike.
All of these factors, and the uncertainty that accompanies them, help explain why both sides seem so sunken, acknowledging the magnitude of the issues at stake as a justification for enduring short- and potentially longer-term sacrifices, seeing this as an inflection point for the industry. , as stated by actor-director-producer George Clooney.
Because projects are produced well in advance, consumers won’t see the wider consequences of these strikes for some time. But their changing habits and appetite for new technologies, like Apple’s expensive virtual reality headset, are other unknowns in this equation, including people’s willingness to pay more for entertainment where and how they are looking at him.
Think of it as another variable in whether this math will start to move the page on the disappointment of a Hollywood summer, or just point to cold winters ahead.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/15/entertainment/hollywood-cruel-summer-column/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wind and thunder warnings in effect for most of the UK | england weather
- SAG strike: between strikes and flops, it’s a cruel summer for Hollywood
- Three rowers from Syracuse on their way to the U23 World Championships
- Top 10 Swiss Watch Brands: Get a Luxury Watch
- Stock market today: live updates
- The saga of the loyal cat continues to tug at the heart in this classic by Dennis McCarthy – Daily News
- Shakira and Jimmy Butler’s Romance Is ‘Very New’: He Makes Her ‘Smile’
- 9 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Married Three Times
- How to Install Google Play Store on Amazon Fire Tablet
- Trump has asked the judge to delay setting a trial date in the documents case
- Why has Ukraine changed the date of Christmas?
- N has Boris Johnson seven Dagsavisen children