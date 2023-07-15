Hollywood strikes put pressure on streaming companies: ‘The stakes are high’

Hollywood’s double strike will likely put pressure on major media companies as the production pipeline comes to a complete halt.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents around 160,000 actors, advertisers, recording artists and other media professionals around the world, joined writers on the picket lines early Friday after the guild failed to negotiate a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios such as Disney (DIS), Netflix (NLFX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and NBCUniversal (CMCSA).

It’s the first time SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike in more than four decades and the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have gone on strike simultaneously. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is currently in its third month with no end in sight.

Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley, who has interviewed a number of entertainment and streaming executives, wrote that the two strikes come “amid mounting pressure on traditional linear distribution models and the continued rise of streaming, which continues to change the way content is consumed.” and monetized.”

“We’ve heard that most streaming companies won’t feel the pain of the strikes until 2024 given the content pipeline that has already been locked down. However, streamers could run into trouble once the speed of content slows down,” he warned. “Our experts stress that content is still king and if streamers want subscribers to keep coming back, they need to have a steady stream of new movies and shows streaming on their platforms.”

SAG-AFTRA is fighting for more protections surrounding the role of artificial intelligence in media and entertainment, in addition to higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows go straight to streaming . These requests are similar to those posed by the Writers Guild.

“We had no choice,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said Thursday after the strike was announced. “We are the victims here, victims of a very greedy entity. They stand on the wrong side of history. We are in unparalleled unity. At some point the template is lifted, you cannot continue to to be marginalized and disrespected. been changed by streaming and AI. If we don’t stand up right now, well, all of us will be in danger.”

Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush, said he agreed with Drescher’s sentiments, telling Yahoo Finance Live, “I think the studios are dead wrong on this one. I not suggesting they give in, but I suggest they compromise and haven’t even entered into discussions with the writers…. Content is their lifeblood. They’re really stupid about it . “

“[Iger] is just plain wrong,” he said.

‘The stakes are high for everybody’

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, left to right, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, and actor Frances Fisher, right, attend a gathering of writers and of actors on strike outside the Netflix studio in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The media and entertainment industry today is radically reshaped by the impact of streaming services. Streaming shows often have fewer episodes and less residual income compared to traditional network television, which often means less money in the pockets of actors and writers.

At the same time, the majority of studios are no longer just “pure play” production houses. Instead, they have their own streaming divisions, which has brought a new set of challenges as direct-to-consumer losses mount.

“Streaming companies have felt the heat of Wall Street to push toward profitability,” Third Bridge’s Lumley said. “It put a number of players on a level playing field as they weigh content costs, strategic decisions and growing their audiences. Both actors and writers seeing deals and royalties heavily impacted by streaming, the stakes are high for everyone at the negotiating table.”

Insider Intelligence senior analyst Paul Verna added: “While video advertising and subscription revenues are expected to grow in double digits this year and next, double strikes could threaten this economy, especially if deadlocks extend until fall.

