Hollywood goes to Lourdes with ‘The Miracle Club’





Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s new Sony Pictures Classics film “The Miracle Club” makes miracles acceptable to the lay viewer. The film claims that the miracles are not flashes of God, but rather moments when ordinary men and women invoke supernatural amounts of grace and courage. In short, “The Miracle Club” forgoes the salt of Christianity for the sugar of humanism. While it might lack flavor for some Catholic viewers, it’s a valid appetizer for just about anyone else. What is the happy medium between ideological accessibility and doctrinal adherence? Should we make more movies for curious but shy Christians? Is there merit in adjoining Catholic movies that you can watch and discuss with your agnostic and atheist friends? Is Lourdes for everyone? Are miracles for everyone, even non-believers? “The Miracle Club” is set in 1967 Dublin and opens with a sweet and funny sequence of Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates) and Dolly (Agnes OCasey) competing in a church talent show. for the chance to visit the baths in Lourdes, France’s holy place. They hope the visit will give Dolly’s non-speaking son his voice. The women win the tickets, then harangue, threaten and trick their husbands into taking over the household chores in their absence. But a key is thrown into their plans just as they are about to leave for Lourdes. Chrissie (Laura Linney) returns to their small town, unannounced and unexpectedly after 40 years in America. Slowly, the film reveals that Chrissie isn’t just a distant neighbor: she was Eileen’s best friend and the teenage sweetheart of Lily’s dead son. Encouraged by the local priest and much to the chagrin of the other women, Chrissie joins the Lourdes pilgrimage at the last minute.

The band travels to Lourdes, and while I won’t spoil the story, I will say that Linney personifies mercy and grace in her portrayal of Chrissie. I had the chance to speak with the actress (“Ozark”, “The Big C”, “Love Actually”) and asked her where she meets mercy, because her tender interpretation suggests an intimate knowledge of virtue . Linney told me: Most of the really important lessons and qualities in my life I learned from theater and being in theater. And to be in the service of the theatre… Some people learn them in church, others learn them in various [other] places but me, it’s the arts. I see mercy in the arts, everywhere. For someone like me, who sees theater as a kind of sacredness, Laura’s words rang true and brought me back to my original line of thinking: who should tell Catholic stories and how should they tell them? Linney found something big and important in creating this character. And though the church and the scriptures have always been, and will continue to be, my source of mercy and justice, I would be lying if I said that secular theater, film, music and art have not also served as paradigms to deepen my understanding of virtue. . Maybe that’s the wrong word. Perhaps movies like “The Miracle Club” act more like lenses through which I can examine my own moral absolutism in a thought-provoking and important way.

This film does a commendable job of explaining that the majority of modern miracles are, in fact, simply the ways we choose to love and forgive each other, even if the film fails to acknowledge the source of that love and forgiveness. Some may view this omission as “The Miracle Club’s” great weakness. But it is perhaps also the great strength of the film. You can take your non-Christian friends to see this film and share your faith in a way that they can receive. You can find common ground on the words forgiveness, mercy and grace which many people unfortunately find antithetical to Catholicism, either through personal experience or media perception. You can use this film as an opportunity, not to talk to your lay friends, but rather to listen. Where do they believe mercy comes from? Do they believe in miracles? Is he looking for one and, if so, how can you help him? Some Catholic viewers may find it difficult to watch a film about Lourdes that refers to the miracles of Saint Bernadette and Our Lady as dubious rumors rather than a church-approved apparition. But if you are looking for films that celebrate Lourdes in its entirety, they already exist. Maybe it was time for a film that told the story from a new perspective to new audiences. And if Bernadette’s faith could reach even one person from this film, wouldn’t it be a miracle?

