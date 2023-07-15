Karan Johar admits lineage advantage as Shanaya Kapoor pockets Mohanlal Bollywood’s Vrushabha

Karan Johar wrote a long letter on Saturday for Shanaya Kapoor who will make her film debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha. Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Karan Johar, who was originally set to launch her with his film Bedhadak, has responded to allegations that Shanaya bagged her debut project due to nepotism in the industry. Read also : Shanaya Kapoor will make her film debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha Karan Johar dedicated a long message to Shanaya Kapoor.

Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor

Karan wrote: Some journeys are seen as privileged, some are also given the lineage benefit label and all of that is true, but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I saw only a girl who only dreamed of to be a pure artist and in front of the camera only when you put in all that immense hard work and so much passion.

“This is such a brilliant opportunity for you So much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. whom I admire and respect so much #VRUSHABHA is a pan-Indian show that will wow the world with its breathtaking storytelling and visuals Like a family to you I’m very grateful to the whole team for giving us this opportunity Thanks to the immense talent #roshanmeka of Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor We are humbled and grateful to you all

You’ll shine on a girl Focus on the end goal and never get distracted by obstacles on your way! Your perseverance will guide you. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come. I love you Karan, he finished his note. Responding to Karan, Shanaya Kapoor commented, I love you thank you for always having my back and I can’t wait. Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also sent their love for Karan in the comments.

Shanaya Kapoor’s film with Mohanlal

Vrushabha will star actor Mohanlal alongside Shanaya. Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah S Khan, and Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film. The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore. It will go upstairs later in July. Although it is a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also be released in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It is backed by AVS Studios, First Step Movies and Balaji Telefilms.

Ekta Kapoor on the production of Shanaya’s film

Earlier today Ekta Kapoor wrote on social media, I’ve wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 for years and now his talented beautiful daughter is starting her pan-Indian journey with this show @shanayakapoor02 Her official Shanaya Kapoor is ready to do it pan-Indian debut in legendary epic action artist Mohanlals #VRUSHABHA.

While Vrushabha will mark Shanaya’s entry into the Southern film industry, she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles.