Abhishek Bachchan to contest the elections? Bollywood actor could enter politics with SP ticket from Prayagraj in 2024 Lok Sabha election, reports say





Bombay, July 15: The Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching and in the backdrop, all political parties in Uttar Pradesh have started formulating their strategies for the 2024 general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting to retain power , banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, opposition parties are actively seeking influential and popular figures to lead their campaigns. Amidst this, the name of Abhishek Bachchan, the son of renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan and MP Rajya Sabha Jaya Bachchan, has become a topic of discussion. If reports are to be believed, junior Bachchan could enter politics. Speculation is rife that Abhishek Bachchan may contest Prayagraj Lok Sabha’s seat on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. There are talks of SP National Chairman Akhilesh Yadav’s personal visit to Mumbai to meet the Bachchan family and explore the possibility. Should this scenario materialize, the party is expected to gain advantages in several Lok Sabha seats, including Prayagraj.Thalapathy Vijay will enter politics? Actor’s speech while addressing students in Chennai goes viral, says ‘Don’t vote for money’ (Watch video). Reports suggest that the party state leadership is actively seeking input from local officials on this matter. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Abhishek or the party. “My parents were in politics but I don’t see myself doing it. I could take on a role as a politician on screen, but in real life, it’s a big no. I will never get into it” , the actor said in a 2013 interview.Rajinikanth confirms that he will not enter politics for health reasons. Abhishek Bachchan’s mother, Jaya, is a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and a member of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament. The Bachchan family shares a close relationship with several senior SP leaders. The party’s founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a deep regard for Amitabh Bachchan. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on July 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle , log in to our website latestly.com).

