In Hollywood, strikes are only part of the problem
The existential spin has always been part of the personality of Hollywood. But the crisis in which the entertainment capital finds itself today is different.
Instead of unwanted disruption to deal with the VCR boom of the 1980s, for example, or even overlapping disruptions (streaming, pandemic), the film and TV industry is being shaken up on a dizzying number of foreheads. And no one seems to have any solutions.
About 160,000 unionized actors went on strike for the first time in 43 years on Friday, saying they were fed up with the exorbitant wages of entertainment moguls and feared they would not receive a fair share of the spoils of a dominated future. by streaming. They joined 11,500 screenwriters already on strike, who pulled out in May over similar concerns, including the threat of artificial intelligence. Actors and writers hadn’t been on strike at the same time since 1960.
The industry we once knew when I did The Nanny, everyone was part of the sauce, said Fran Drescher, the former sitcom star and president of the actors union, in announcing the walkout. Now it’s a walled void.
At the same time, Hollywood’s two traditional businesses, the box office and the television networks, are both badly broken.
It was the year cinema was finally supposed to bounce back from the pandemic, which shuttered many theaters for months. Finally, cinemas would find a place of cultural emergency.
But ticket sales in the United States and Canada for the year to date (about $4.9 billion) are down 21% from the same period in 2019, according to Comscore, which compiles the data. of the box office. Flashes of hope, including strong sales for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, were erased by disappointing results for expensive movies like Indiana Jones and Fate’s Dial, Elemental, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and, to a lesser extent, The Little Mermaid and Fast X.
The number of cinema tickets sold worldwide could reach 7.2 billion in 2027, according to a recent report by accounting firm PwC. Attendance totaled 7.9 billion in 2019.
It’s a slow dying business, but it’s at least better than a quick dying business. According to PwC, fewer than 50 million households will pay for cable or satellite TV by 2027, down from 64 million today and 100 million seven years ago. When it comes to traditional TV, the world has changed forever for the worse, SVB MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a note to clients Thursday.
Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery has relied on TV networks for decades to grow its big profits. The end of this era led to a stock market malaise. Shares of Disney have fallen 55% from their March 2021 peak. Paramount Global, which owns channels like MTV and CBS, has seen an 83% decline over the same period.
On Thursday, Robert A. Iger, chief executive of Disney, put on the table the sale of the company’s non-essential channels, including ABC and FX. He called the decline of traditional television the reality we have to deal with.
In other words, it’s over.
And then there’s streaming. For a time, Wall Street was mesmerized by the subscriber-sucking potential of services like Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock, so big Hollywood corporations poured money into creating online viewing platforms. Netflix was taking over the world. Amazon had arrived in Hollywood determined to make inroads, as had very deep-pocketed Apple. If the old entertainment companies wanted to stay competitive, let alone relevant, there was only one direction to go.
You now have, really in control, tech companies that don’t care or have no idea, so to speak, about the entertainment business, that’s not pejorative, that’s just the reality, Barry Diller, the media veteran, said by phone last week, referring to Amazon and Apple.
For each of these companies, he added, their minor business, not their primary business, is entertainment. And yet, due to their size and influence, their minor interests are paramount in any decision about the future.
Just over a year ago, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Wall Street interest pivoted. Forget subscribers. Now we care about profits, at least when it comes to traditional businesses, because their traditional businesses (box office and chains) are struggling.
To make services like Disney+, Paramount+ and Max (formerly HBO Max) profitable, their parent companies cut billions of dollars in costs and cut more than 10,000 jobs. Studio executives also held back orders for new TV series last year to rein in costs.
Warner Bros. Discovery said its streaming business, anchored by Max, will be profitable in 2023. Disney has promised profitability by September 2024, while Paramount has not scheduled a date except to say peak losses will occur this year, according to Rich Greenfield, a founder of research firm LightShed Partners.
Giving in to union demands, which would again threaten the profitability of streaming, is not something the companies will do without a fight.
In the short term, there will be pain, said Tara Kole, founding partner of JSSK, an entertainment law firm that counts Emma Stone, Adam McKay and Halle Berry among its clients. Lots of pain.
Every indication points to a long and destructive stalemate. Agents who worked in show business for 40 years said the anger coursing through Hollywood was beyond anything they had ever seen.
Straight out of Les Miz, this is how a longtime executive described the dramatic, us versus them atmosphere in a text to a reporter. Photos circulating online from last week’s Allen & Company Sun Valley press conference, the annual billionaire summer camp attended by Hollywood’s affluent, inflamed the situation.
On a Paramount Pictures picket line on Friday, Ms. Drescher attacked Mr. Iger, something few in Hollywood would dare to do without the cloak of anonymity. She slammed his salary package (his performance-based contract allows up to $27 million a year including stock, which is middle of the road for entertainment CEOs) and compared it, as well as other Hollywood tycoons, to medieval land barons.
It’s so obvious that he has no idea what’s really going on on the pitch, she added. Mr. Iger had told CNBC on Thursday that the demands of the two unions were simply not realistic.
In the coming weeks, studios will likely cancel lucrative long-term contracts with writers (and some actor-producers) under the force majeure clause in their contracts, which comes into effect on the 60th or 90th day of a strike, depending on how the agreements are structured. The force majeure clause states that when unforeseeable circumstances prevent someone from fulfilling a contract, the studios can cancel the agreement without paying a penalty.
Eventually, contracts with the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, as the actors union is known, will be made.
The deeper business challenges will remain.
