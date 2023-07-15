In Hollywood, strikes are only part of the problem

The existential spin has always been part of the personality of Hollywood. But the crisis in which the entertainment capital finds itself today is different.

Instead of unwanted disruption to deal with the VCR boom of the 1980s, for example, or even overlapping disruptions (streaming, pandemic), the film and TV industry is being shaken up on a dizzying number of foreheads. And no one seems to have any solutions.

About 160,000 unionized actors went on strike for the first time in 43 years on Friday, saying they were fed up with the exorbitant wages of entertainment moguls and feared they would not receive a fair share of the spoils of a dominated future. by streaming. They joined 11,500 screenwriters already on strike, who pulled out in May over similar concerns, including the threat of artificial intelligence. Actors and writers hadn’t been on strike at the same time since 1960.

The industry we once knew when I did The Nanny, everyone was part of the sauce, said Fran Drescher, the former sitcom star and president of the actors union, in announcing the walkout. Now it’s a walled void.