Hollywood actors on strike after failed contract talks

President Biden ends his European trip in Finland 07:49 Thousands of Hollywood actors are heading to the picket lines after their union and a trade group representing the industry’s major studios failed to reach agreement on a new contract, halting film and TV production. Matthew Belloni of Puck joins Morning Joe for a chat.July 15, 2023 Read More Joe: The contrast couldn’t be sharper between Biden and Trump’s NATO summit trips 09:02

