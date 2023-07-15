QAnon and Sound of Freedom both rely on tired Hollywood tropes

Comment this story Comment

Donald Trump plans to screen the film Sound of Freedom at his New Jersey golf club next week. The film, about agents fighting a child sex trafficking ring, has been embraced by the far right and Christians, who helped spur it to more than $50 million in box office receipts.

Many critics have linked Sound of Freedom to the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy cult. They were also surprised by its mainstream success. But the truth is, the conspiratorial right and Hollywood’s default aren’t all that different, which is why, perhaps, our politics have had such a hard time dismissing QAnon, Trump, and fascism. The film is controversial because the man the film is about, former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, and the actor who plays him, Jim Caviezel, both have ties to QAnon. Ballard promoted the baseless claim that furniture retailer Wayfair was involved in child trafficking. Caviezel has spoken at several QAnon events. In an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, he promoted one of the cult’s most outrageous conspiracy theories, claiming that child traffickers drain their victims’ blood to create a serum to prevent aging.

Angel Studios, which created the thriller, insists that despite these ties, the film itself is not related to QAnon. And after watching the 2 hour movie, I think Angel Studios is right. The film does not explicitly reference QAnon talking points. Instead, in many ways it echoes and replicates themes and tropes around traffic that are common in mainstream Hollywood cinema. The Freedom Sound isn’t QAnon propaganda, exactly, but it shows how much QAnon propaganda mirrors mainstream popular pulp narratives.

Sound of Freedom centers on the kidnapping of two young Honduran children, Miguel (played by Lucs Vila) and Roco (Cristal Aparicio). Agent Ballard becomes aware of their plight while tracking down a pedophile in the United States. Defying the Homeland Security bureaucracy, he sets up a series of undercover operations in Colombia, the last of which takes him into rebel-held territory to save Roco from a militia leader.

Although the film is presented as being based on a true story, reports suggest that Ballard frequently makes exaggerated claims and oversells his own contributions. In 2020, his organization, Operation Underground Railroad, was investigated for using false claims about his successes to raise funds, although charges were never brought. (On Thursday it was reported that he had left the organization.)

Anti-trafficking experts have also argued that the presentation of trafficking films is misleading. The data also indicates a different picture than depicted in the film. The Counter-Trafficking Data Collaborative, which collects information from around the world, found that 67% of child victims of sex trafficking are between the ages of 15 and 17 rather than young children. In 41% of cases, a family member was involved.

Behind these numbers are often stories of addiction, disavowed LGBTQ+ people, and street sex work to survive. That’s why experts fear that the Sound of Freedoms tale of alien danger, and the way it focuses on victims who are as innocent and sympathetic as possible, may make it more difficult to organize help for the victims. less perfect victims when targeted by loved ones.

But while the film doesn’t necessarily correspond to reality, it fits perfectly into the standard presentation of exploitation and trafficking in Hollywood. From classics like Taxi Driver (1976) to dreck exploitation like Rambo: Last Blood (2019), from big-budget thriller Taken (2009) to supposedly true-to-life but then debunked biopic Eden (2012), depictions of sex trafficking in Hollywood follow more or less the same scenario. A conspiratorial network (usually led by people of color) kidnaps an innocent child. A hero (usually white) must run to the rescue.

Sometimes these stories, like Taxi Driver, introduce some moral complexity. Sometimes, as in The Mother (2023), trafficking is a plot rather than a central concern. But almost inevitably, one way or another, tough questions get ignored. What was so horrible about Iris’ home life in Taxi Driver that caused her to run away in the first place? Wouldn’t Eden be hunted down by the cops if she really killed her captors in Eden? Hiding the nuances ensures the purity of righteous morality rush and rage.

QAnon has not changed the tropes. He simply repurposed them for partisan politics. The Pizzagate conspiracy theory that became QAnon was based on the idea that Democratic officials were operating a satanic cabal and sex trafficking ring out of a pizzeria. It sounds ridiculous. But it’s not so far removed from Hollywood tales where vast abduction networks go virtually undetected, the bad guys are relentlessly evil, and the good guys are sensitive and always virtuous.

Scholar Robert Paxton argues that fascism is marked by, among other things, cults of unity, energy and purity and that it pursues goals of internal cleansing. The far right is driven by myths of corrupt innocence and avenged corruption. You can see it in QAnon. But you can also see it in Hollywood’s own traffic stories.

So, is Sound of Freedom a QAnon dog whistle, or is it just another thriller? The answer is that whatever the filmmakers’ intentions are, it works like both. These accounts do little to help the victims. But they can create coalitions of sentiment, disgust and righteous rage that connect conservative conspiracy theorists with the mainstream. That’s why Trumps is filtering it. And that is why its popularity is worrying.

