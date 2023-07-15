Entertainment
How it will impact the box office
With SAG-AFTRA members joining writers on the picket line, all marketing campaigns and press for movies and TV shows will be cancelled. Senior Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Canal explains how the strikes will impact all aspects of content production, including the box office.
Video transcript
SEAN SMITH: Well, the movie “Barbie,” it hits theaters in just a week, and the cast of the movie went on a marketing blitz last month to promote it. But that campaign is now over after Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA voted in favor of the strike. With me is Alexandra Canal from Yahoo Finance, who has been following the story very closely, and, Allie, the question here is what this means for the box office. Could the box office potentially take a hit now that some movies the big stars aren’t promoting?
ALEXANDER CHANNEL: Well, Seana, the only thing I’m going to say is thank goodness this SAG-AFTRA strike happened now and not before they started this press tour for the movie “Barbie”, because Margot Robbie’s outfits were so iconic, so I’m glad we got to at least see some of it. But it absolutely could.
I mean, the timing here kinda stinks for a company like Mattel and Warner Brothers Discovery. Considering how much the success of this movie depends on success, the fact that now all the marketing, all the press has to stop at this point when we’re a week away, it’s disappointing, and that’s something which I think a lot of people don’t really think about. It’s not just the acting, it’s everything that happens in pre-production, in post-production. The junkets, the red carpets, everything in anticipation of the movie has to stop.
And, you know, this video package was talking about how important that is to Mattel, the future of Barbie, but like I said, it’s also very important to Warner Brothers Discovery, which has been at the has been lagging at the box office recently, especially when we’re talking about some of their DC movies like “The Flash.” It was a big disappointment. So they really hope that the movie “Barbie” can produce that jolt, that boom at the box office.
So far it looks like it will, given the hype around it, but you never know how it will translate to ticket sales, because remember, we talked about “La Petite Disney’s Mermaid” for so long, and it was a bit of a bummer. So again, you never know what the consumer, how they’re going to react in this post-COVID environment, especially at the box office, but certainly a lot for this movie.
SEAN SMITH: Yes, Allie, there’s so much going on for this movie, and I know you’ve spoken to so many people in the industry over the past few weeks about what it will mean for the box office return. . If we don’t see a huge hit here from “Barbie,” how much should we worry about movie theaters here in the future?
ALEXANDER CHANNEL: Well, especially with not just the SAG-AFTRA strike but also the writers’ strike going on, it’s a double whammy that’s going to impact the box office, especially as we head into the second half of 2023, into 2024, and “Barbie” was considered one of the most important films at the box office this summer. It will come with a slew of other headlines like “Mission Impossible”, “Oppenheimer”.
So if it’s not doing well, it kind of means, OK, well, what kind of movies do consumers want? What new genre do we need to bring people back to the theater? And I think a lot of people will question the future of the box office and how vital it can be in these uncertain times. So everyone is definitely going to have an eye on those ticket sales and they hope it can exceed those estimates.
SEAN SMITH: Yes, certainly many people will follow this very, very closely. Allie, what do you hear about the timeline? I guess how long this strike could potentially last and when we’re going to start seeing significant success here now that the actors and writers aren’t working.
ALEXANDER CHANNEL: Well, I don’t think we’ll see an immediate impact this year, but from what I’ve heard from analysts and industry experts, by 2024 we might see some of that impact. I expect this to continue through the summer and maybe into the fall, but it’s kind of like that situation of who’s going to give in first. Is it going to be the studios or is it going to be the writers and actors? And that’s never a good position you want someone to be in. The stakes are very high.
SEAN SMITH: Yes, the stakes are very high. Alright, Allie Canal, great stuff. Thank you so much.
|
