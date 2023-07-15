I dream of passing the ball to Lionel Messi The Bollywood superstar opens up about wanting to play with the Argentine superstar
Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his longing to share the football pitch with legendary Argentine icon Lionel Messi. The revered actor, co-owner of ISL’s Mumbai City FC, never shied away from sharing his passion for football, a flame lit during his early years.
Kapoor recently unveiled Mumbai City FC’s stylish home kit for the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season. During the event, he spoke of his admiration for players like Lionel Messi and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. He confessed (via ANI News):
Every night before sleeping, I imagine myself on a football field. I don’t imagine myself on a movie set or being an actor or a star, I just imagine myself being a football player wearing the number 8 shirt.”
“I dream of passing the ball to Messi and Iniesta. Sometimes I dream of playing for Mumbai City FC and sometimes for the All-Stars Club.
Kapoor, regularly spotted taking part in friendlies on local grounds in Mumbai, firmly believes that there is still a mammoth task ahead for football in the city. The Bollywood superstar also acknowledged the uphill battle Indian football has to overcome:
“It’s been 10 years in the ISL, but there’s so much to do locally. Until we have our own local superstars playing in the ISL, I don’t think we’re going to stop. There’s a long way to go, I can’t say we’ve had much success, for years we’ve had successes.
Ranbir Kapoor is one of Lionel Messi’s most vocal fans and he was lucky enough to meet the Argentine in 2011 at Barcelona.
Lionel Messi spotted traveling to Inter Miami for training
The illustrious new signing from Inter Miami was seen heading to the club for his first training session, sparking an already palpable buzz in the city. Fresh off a family vacation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion wasted no time in impressing City.
Lionel Messi has been seen in supermarkets, and now he has stepped onto the training ground for the first time. According to GOAL, when Messi entered the club, he greeted the waiting fans with a wave.
The thrill of Lionel Messi’s arrival is set to skyrocket in the coming days. Notably, the Argentina legend is unlikely to be the only new face at Inter Miami. Whispers of former Barcelona mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba soon joining Messi in Miami have added to the growing excitement surrounding the club.
A grand Lionel Messi unveiling ceremony is on the schedule for July 16, and expectations are high for what promises to be a major spectacle. The World Cup winner is then set to play his first match for Inter Miami on July 21, facing Cruz Azul in the League Cup.
