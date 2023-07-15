Entertainment
County lends a boost for Boonville Fair Youth Day
BOONVILLE — The Oneida County Government and the Boonville Oneida County Fair have partnered to give local children who might not otherwise have the chance to experience the fair for free.
The county’s board of legislators authorized an agreement between the county and the Boonville Fair Association to provide the fair with $20,000, which will go toward a “Youth Day” at the fair.
On Youth Day, Monday, July 25, children and teens who participate in the program will receive free admission, transportation, ride wristbands and a $15 food voucher, which will allow them to discover all that the county has to offer.
Boonville Oneida County Fair Historian Carl Trainor spoke about the creation of the “Youth Day” program, which began in 1996 as the “Ideal Country Holiday”.
Trainor said fair organizers used to go to schools and ask students to fill envelopes with their names and addresses, so the fair could send them free tickets.
“My sister Eileen was a kindergarten teacher at the time, and she was like, ‘Well, I got the envelopes and I filled them in because the kindergartens couldn’t, but it’s a waste of time. time.’ I said, ‘Eileen, who better than inner city kids to come to the countryside and enjoy an agricultural fair?’ Trainor said. “They would have no way to get there and, secondly, no money to spend if they came. And I thought that didn’t seem very fair.
Trainor said he raised $5,000 for the perfect first country vacation and 333 children took part. He said that 10 years later, 28 busloads of children would come to the fair, but it has since expired and is no more.
Trainor said he saved newspaper clippings of stories about the ideal country vacation and took them to District 10 Legislator George Joseph, who passed them on to County Executive Anthony J. Picente. Jr., who then brought them to the Board of Legislators, who agreed. to restart the program as Youth Day and provide $20,000 to pay for admission, food and rides for children attending the fair.
July 25 will be Youth Empowerment Day at the fair, and the fair association has invited 13 agencies and 200 4-H kids. Trainor said 160 kids have pledged to come and the list of 4-H participants is growing.
“We know we started very late this year, but whatever we get this year, just as we started with 333 children in 1996, we know the program will grow with more time to plan,” he said. he declares.
McDonald’s donated $1,000 to pay for bus transportation, so children will be transported to and from the fair for free.
In addition to three hours of carnival rides, the Oneida County Cornell Cooperative Extension is preparing an educational presentation for children to learn about farming in the county.
“All these children will come to the fair for one reason, and one reason only: you all see the advantage of allowing children who, like 30 years ago, would not have been able to come to the fair without a program like this , and I’ll be anybody five bucks there’ll be a kid or two whose mom or dad says, ‘I went to the Boonville Fair on that program 30 years ago,’ Trainor said .
