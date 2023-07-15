



Bollywood Saturday: Do you know that Raj Kapoor was inspired by this British novelist for Sangam? Bollywood Saturday: All about the inspiration behind legendary showman Raj Kapoor’s classic blockbuster Sangam. Bollywood Saturday: Do you know that Raj Kapoor was inspired by this British novelist for Sangam? bollywood saturday: Raj Kapoor is known for his unique style of storytelling, as his cinematic legacy still lives on. Despite giving great actors to Indian cinema for decades, the Kapoor family still cherished the showman’s magnificent personality. The late actor-director believed in progressive Hindi films that were on par with world cinema standards. At a time when Indian films were struggling financially as India slowly progressed towards socio-economic development. Raj Kapoor’s passion for art was driven by real inspirations or the works of great comedians. Sangam, which was one of the biggest hits of 1964 and the highest-grossing film of the decade after K Asif Mughal-E-Azam. RAK KAPOOR WAS INSPIRED BY A CLASSIC NOVEL FOR SANGAM Rahul Rawail, who was a friend of Rishi Kapoor and assistant manager in mera naam joker And Police officerwrote on Sangam in his book – Raj Kapoor: The master at work.Rahul writes, “Sangam was a story idea from Hall King’s novel The Manxman. Inder Raj Anand, the prolific writer, had read this book and told the idea to Raj Sahab who took inspiration from the plot, took this story and changed the background and characters to suit them. are more relevant to the public. It was a very intriguing romantic film. The film presented a brilliant conflict – the misunderstanding between a husband who believed his wife had been with his friend. Sangam was the first Indian film to be shot exclusively overseas and was also among the most expensive films of its time with the longest runtime for an Indian film up to that time. The film was also released in the Soviet Union in 1964. Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Raore made the film in Telugu and Kannada languages ​​asExchange(nineteen eighty one). For more updates on Raj Kapoor and Sangam, check out this space on India.com.











