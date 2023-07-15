How The Actors Will Smack The Voice And Dance With ‘The Masked Singer’ Stars – Deadline

Thousands of actors lined the picket lines across Los Angeles and New York today and it’s clear that the SAG-AFTRA strike against studios will continue to wreak havoc on scripted television.

But many of those faces are also now in charge of hosting, executive producing and competing on unscripted series for broadcast networks, which raises questions about whether shows such as THE Voice, Dancing with the Stars And The Masked Singer will be impacted by the strike.

This led to network execs, producers and agents scrambling yesterday, making frantic phone calls to talent and understanding the landscape as it relates to the walkout.

The short answer, it seems, is that the majority of these shows, which make up the bulk of the fall schedules, will still be able to continue production, thanks to a different contract being put in place.

Variety shows, reality series and game shows are covered by the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, better known as the Network Code. It is separate from the film and television collective bargaining agreement that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP had negotiated and is between the guild and the Big 4 broadcast networks as well as other producers. This is the same rule that applies to daytime soap operas and morning shows.

The move means the networks, which have seen their scripted slates decimated, initially by the writers’ strike, will be able to continue producing unscripted titles.

For example, this means that NBC will be able to launch new seasons of America has talent, which runs in mid-August, and The voicewhich begins filming season 25 blind auditions later this month and season 24 battles at the end of next month, despite the fact that actors such as Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Reba McEntire are involved.

ABC is confident that it will be able to continue with shows such as Dance with the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy! And celebrity wheel of fortunewhich are now the pivots of the fall schedule.

Fox may also be able to produce series such as The Masked Singer tenth season later this month and new game show snake oilwhich is filming in Georgia with actor David Spade as its host.

Deadline understands that networks operate on a case-by-case basis, and insiders admit that some shows may need to be edited. There may be competition shows that may need to rely on athletes and musicians, rather than actors, for their contestants, as some actors drop out.

There may also be actors, a number of whom are also members of the WGA, who feel uncomfortable continuing to work while their peers walk the picket lines. “It’s a matter of optics,” said a source.

This was exemplified by A-list stars entering the genre with the likes of Jamie Foxx hosting shows like We are a family And Beat Shazam for Fox, Joy star Jane Lynch facing the reboot of The weakest link, which wrapped production alongside its NBC counterpart The wall, and Dwayne Johnson having hosted NBC’s The Titan Games.

“So far, the strike has not affected the unforeseen, but what we cannot predict is whether or not some SAG-AFTRA members will strike in sympathy. I sure hope not, but it’s early. We are holding our breath,” said a high-level unscripted official.

The good news comes as the unscripted is expected to take center stage for broadcast networks for the foreseeable future.

CBS, for example, loaded up on reality shows in the event of a strike. Chairman and CEO George Cheeks recently told Deadline that he has “about four or five reality shows we’re doing and we could do more.”

Coming he has crazy lottery, a Mexican bingo-style game show hosted and produced by Joan The Virgin Jaime Camil, plus a reality remake by Josh Duhamel friends games and recently ordered an American version of the Israeli format Raid The Cage.

Network Autumn Bankers – Survivorwho just earned her first major Emmy nomination in several years, and Fantastic race – are produced well ahead of schedule given their international nature and are not affected.

His daytime game show The price is right, hosted by Drew Carey, who footed the bill for writers’ meals at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank and Swingers in Hollywood, meanwhile, is returning to production in August.

There are a few exceptions; Deadline revealed in May that Jimmy Fallon Password suspended production of its second season for NBC following the writers’ strike and Mayim Bialik pulled out of hosting the final week of season 39 of Danger! following the WGA strike, although Ken Jennings is still ready to host. The game show returns to production in August.

This comes at an interesting time for the unscripted market; the layoffs and cost-cutting have hit producers the same as the scripted universe, with many telling Deadline the struggles of getting the green light this year.

A producer told Deadline that the fact that the network’s code means unscripted shows can continue to be produced was a “silver lining” at a time of “great uncertainty” in Hollywood.

Lynette Rice contributed to this report.