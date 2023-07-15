‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Sean Gunn Criticizes AMPTP for Lack of Residue – The Hollywood Reporter





While on the picket lines Friday for the first day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Sean Gunn was quick to criticize AMPTP for the lack of residue he received for his role in Gilmore Girls. The actor, brother of DC chief James Gunn, said The Hollywood Reporter that he “especially wanted to come out and protest Netflix” because, despite the show’s continued success since its debut in 2000, he has not been fairly compensated. “I was on a TV show called Gilmore Girls for a long time, it has brought huge profits to Netflix,” he explained. “It’s been one of their most popular shows for a very long time, over a decade. It’s aired over and over and over and I see almost no revenue from it. Although Netflix broadcasts Gilmore Girls, the residuals Gunn refers to are from Warner Bros. Discovery – the studio that produced and licensed the series to the streamer. Gunn and his co-stars are paid the same regardless of how many people watch the show or where the studio puts it. Gunn played Kirk, an eccentric resident who lived in Stars Hollow, in the WB-produced series that ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. He later reprized his role in Netflix’s 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Lifealongside Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Guardians of the Galaxy The star then called co-CEO Ted Sarandos and executive chairman Reed Hastings over their multimillion-dollar compensation, although he falsely accused the pair of giving each other “bonuses of tens of millions of dollar”. (The bulk of Sarandos and Hastings’ compensation last year, $50.3 million and $51.1 million respectively, came from stock options; bonuses weren’t a factor. according to SEC filings). “You really need to rethink the way you do business and share the wealth with people,” Gunn said. “Otherwise everything will fall apart.” The comedy-drama, which first aired on The WB and then eventually The CW, has been a popular title for Netflix since it was added to the streamer nearly a decade ago. But, based on the way current deals are structured, just because a show does well on a streamer doesn’t mean cast members receive larger residual checks from the studio. Gunn also said THR that besides residuals and performance-based incentives, artificial intelligence and streaming revenue sharing are two other important issues for him in contract negotiations. “I cannot claim to understand the ins and outs of all facets of the AI ​​issue, but I do know that being compensated for the use of one’s likeness is extremely important and should be a fair part of this deal. “, he added. . “Streaming revenue sharing – it has to be reconsidered. As Fran Drescher (SAG-AFTRA President) said yesterday, the whole business model has really collapsed, and so we have to kind of restructure it through the high. The actors union officially joined the Writers Guild on the picket lines on Friday after contract talks with studios and streamers broke down at midnight on Wednesday, leading to Hollywood’s first double strike in six decades. Correction:The original version of this story has been updated to clarify that the residuals Gunn referenced are paid for by the studio and not the streamer, and to remove an incorrect statement about Netflix CEO bonuses.

