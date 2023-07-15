Actors’ strike: Ronald Reagan led the SAG strike before he was president

Comment this story Comment

It was 1959 and talks between the Screen Actors Guild and movie studios were at a standstill. The actors demanded residual payments from the television stations that re-aired the films they had worked on, in what would have been a radical shake-up. Producers, seeking higher profits with new media, refused to negotiate. So SAG brought in a ringer who had retired from union leadership: Ronald Reagan.

Reagan, an actor and Democrat at the time, served as president of the SAGs from 1947 to 1952, winning for television actors the kind of residuals that movie actors wanted, and ultimately helping to cement Hollywood as the new capital of television production.

After agreeing to return as president of SAG in 1959, he would preside over a five-week strike that resulted in SAG winning residual payments for film actors. Hollywood writers also staged a strike, getting their own payouts for films shown on television; theirs lasted 21 weeks.

In a move that would resonate that summer, the double strikes of 1960 aligned writers and actors on the picket line, stalling much of Hollywood’s work.

And Reagan would be among those who ended them.

[The deal] was overwhelmingly endorsed by members, Iwan Morgan, author of Reagan: American Icon, told the Washington Post. They were very eager to get back to work and earn some money. He was a very good negotiator, there is no doubt about it. Reagan would later joke that negotiating with Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, over arms reduction was nothing compared to having to negotiate with studio heads.

At the time, creatives had to deal with the popularization of a new medium, television. Now they’re dealing with a similar issue in the form of streaming, as well as existential questions raised by artificial intelligence, a combination that led to another double strike when SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday that its cast would be quitting their work. . The move from SAG-AFTRA (the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged with SAG a decade ago) has aligned itself with the Writers Guild of America in its strike that has been going on since June.

When Reagan began his negotiations with the SAG, the movie studios refused to even discuss the residuals, said actor and writer Wayne Federman, who wrote about the 1960 strike and spoke to the Post as he went to the writers’ guild picket line on Thursday.

The producers argued at the time that the actors had only been paid once for their work and that they should not be paid money over and over again for the same work. After a month of fruitless negotiations, Reagan called a strike authorization vote in February 1960. The SAG members walked off the sets a month later on March 7.

Reagan benefited from long-standing relationships within the industry, including with future Universal Studios head Lew Wasserman, who had served as Reagan’s agent.

Reagan in 1960 should never have faced SAG negotiations because not only was he an actor, he was also a producer, Morgan said. There were possible conflicts of interest here, but Reagan kept them out of the way because he had co-production credits. It only became public after the fact.

Critics also came from fellow SAG official and actor James Garner.

I was vice president of the Screen Actors Guild when he was president, Garner said in his memoir. My duties were to attend meetings and to vote. The only thing I remember is Ronnie never had an original thought and we had to tell him what to say. This is no way to run a union, much less a state or a country.

Actors and studios reached an agreement after five weeks of negotiations. Actors would receive residual payments for films produced in 1960 and after. Any films they would have worked on before 1948 would pay the actors no residuals. In lieu of residuals for films made in the meantime, studios gave SAG a lump sum of $2.65 million which the guild used to create his first retirement plan.

The deal caused grumbling among actors, Federman said, including Mickey Rooney and Bob Hope, who thought SAG could have won retroactive payments for all pre-1960 movies.

It felt like Reagan had caved again under MCA pressure [the company who represented him] because MCA desperately wanted to end the strike, Morgan said. There was a feeling from some of the former stars that Reagan hadn’t pushed harder.

Still, it represented a distinct pro-labor moment in Reagan’s career.

Reagan left his Democratic roots behind and supported Richard M. Nixons’ presidential aspirations in 1960, then registered as a Republican after that election, The Washington Post reported. In 1966, while running for governor, Reagan won about 25 or 30 percent of the Labor vote, according to the New York Times. reported. A decade later, while campaigning for the White House, he characterized big job as a problem for the country.

Shortly before that 1980 election, AFL-CIO President Lane Kirkland, in announcing his organization’s support for President Jimmy Carter, said Reagan supporters were among the most anti-labor forces in the world. America, according to a September 1980 dispatch in The Post.

Ronald Reagan is no friend of working people, Kirkland said. His past proves it, and we need to make sure union members have the facts to counter the glib rhetoric.

Despite criticism from a prominent labor voice, Reagan beat Carter in a landslide and set up a presidency that would put him on the other side of labor relations.

In 1981, members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO), one of the few unions to support Reagan during his candidacy, quit their jobs citing unfair wages and long hours.

But Reagan, who at the time was following a Kennedy-era executive order that limited public workers’ abilities to strike, did not come to the table with the union, which numbered about 13,000 workers at the time. era. If he capitulated, Reagan advisers said, every other public and private sector union would demand better wages, Morgan told the Post.

Reagan is being told by his economics team and his closest advisers, if you give in to PATCO now, you will look weak, Morgan said.

If he had done that, Reagan would never have been able to reduce the nation’s 13% inflation rate at the time, a key part of Reagan’s economic plan during his first term, Morgan said. . Reagan therefore gave them 48 hours to return to work or be fired. Many workers at the time thought the former actor was bluffing, according to Morgan. But Reagan was not, and the first union leader to be elected to the White House became the first president in decades to end a strike.