How to support SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Hollywood writers, actors





Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA went on strike on Friday, joining the ongoing WGA writers’ strike.

You can support the strike by donating to the relief fund which helps struggling strikers.

Broadcasting television shows or going to the movies is not considered crossing the picket line.



Actors from Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA union went on strike Friday, joining thousands of writers who have been on strike since May, here’s how you can support them. One of the most impactful things an average person can do to support both the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike and the WGA writers’ strike is to donate to their cause. Union members cannot continue working during the strike, so the organizations have funds to help provide struggling actors and writers with financial assistance while away from work. SAG-AFTRA links to a Emergency Financial Assistance and Disaster Relief Fund on its websitewhile WGA has Emergency Welfare and Welfare Aid Loans for its Writers. THE Community Entertainment Fund also helps the strikers. WGA Fellow Adam Conover told the Washington Post which fans can also post on social media to express their support for both strikes. Neither union has called on supporters to stop airing their favorite shows or going to movie theaters they don’t consider such mundane activities to cross the picket line, The Washington Post reported. The actors’ union, however, said it considers a content creator or up-and-coming actor to be a position that would normally be filled by a union member crossing the picket line. And if they fulfill those roles, it could come back to bite them in the future. “Any non-member seeking SAG-AFTRA membership who performs covered services for a business hit during the strike will not be eligible for SAG-AFTRA membership,” the union’s strike notice described.

