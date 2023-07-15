“We are not in the Bollywood game”





Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who offers another real-life story called “The Vaccine War,” has guaranteed that Shah Rukh Khan star “Jawan” will be an all-time blockbuster. During a fan interaction on social media, a user asked if he had the “gut” to pit his film against SRK’s upcoming action artist “Jawan”, to which Vivek replied, ” We’re not in the Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc are for the stars and the media I can guarantee SRK’s Jawan will be an all time blockbuster. He asked to watch his little movie after “Jawan”: “But after watching it, please also see our little movie about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about.” The director called it a “defeatist approach” to releasing his movies directly to YouTube or OTT. “I have total conviction on this story (The Vaccine War) and I’m sure, even though outnumbered by the biggies, people will feel proud after seeing it. The greatest achievement story of the India should only be seen on the big screen with family, especially children,” he said. A fan wished the filmmaker luck on “The Vaccine War” and asked him to trust the content. Responding to the comment, Vivek said The Vaccine War’s budget is lower than The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of 12Cr. Also posted: “We believe in our content and make sure our movies are on a tight budget so we’re never under box office pressure.” A user also mentioned him as a member of Bollywood, to which he politely responded by saying, “Mehta sir, please believe me, at @i_ambuddha we don’t consider ourselves Bollywood at all. Why bother with their films? We make movies for people, and #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is just that. “The Vaccine War” will be published in 11 languages. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha production. (This article was published via a syndicated feed)

