Will the strike of actors and screenwriters stop Hollywood? But what about my shows?
I have a quick message for TV and movie companies like Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Warner Bros. : dip into your embarrassing pockets and pay striking writers and actors IMMEDIATELY before a Hollywood work stoppage forces people like me to read a book or face the dark terrors of the world around us.
I am not joking.
The last thing you big bang Scrooge McDucks want to treat is an American population deprived of television and film entertainment that takes the edge off our miserable existence. So help me, if we start having time to reflect on humanity’s slow drift towards extinction, you will never hear the end of it.
For those reasonably distracted by the excessive viewing of streaming shows and movies, the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2 and on Thursday, Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA announced that its members would take to the picket lines on Friday. , effectively halting all US television and film production.
Screenwriters and Actors Strike for Pay Equity in Age of Streaming
This is the first time that writers and actors have gone on strike at the same time since 1960. The demands are both clear and, in my view, reasonable.
The era of streaming shows and movies has increased the need for content, but writers’ and actors’ salaries haven’t kept pace. Additionally, streaming shows have shorter runtimes than traditional network TV series, so writers and actors are paid less while experiencing larger job gaps.
I’m going there in 60 seconds:At FBI Director’s Hearing, Republican Conspiracies About Biden Become “POOF!”
A The Los Angles Times analysis found that between 2018 and 2021the average salary of Hollywood’s top executives rose 53% while writers’ salaries remained virtually flat.
Warner Bros. chief executive David Zaslav received nearly $247 million in compensation in 2021. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ salary, according to the Times, rose 32% last year to reach $50.3 million despite major cuts to programming and hundreds of layoffs. This year.
Writers and actors are also rightly concerned about the advent of artificial intelligence and want assurances that they will not be supplanted by AI.
Why are actors and writers so mean to executives who only make tens of millions of dollars a year?
Studio executives haven’t said much, likely because they’re busy overseeing routine moat maintenance for their summer castles. But what has been said is not great.
An anonymous executive told Deadline: The endgame is to let things drag on until the syndicate members start losing their apartments and losing their homes.
If a screenwriter wrote this piece of dialogue, it would be rejected for its too predictable cruelty.
Just a little warning:AI-powered robots will kill us. OK Bye.
Disney CEO Bob Iger opens his mouth and inserts his foot
Speaking next to a fountain of (presumably) liquid gold, Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has to be careful when he speaks because money sometimes comes out of his mouth, says writers and actors are simply unrealistic and said of the strike: This is very disturbing to me.
You want to know what’s going to be disturbing, Mr. Iger? The time when I have no new shows or movies to watch and have to spend more than 15 seconds thinking about the state of the planet because the only thing distracting me is a book I’m avoiding of reading for three years as I happily watched brilliantly written and performed movies and TV shows. THIS will be disturbing.
Have you seen what the world looks like outside of our TV and movie screens? It’s a fucking nightmare. Part of the country is on fire, another part is almost under water, there’s a whole political party that keeps saying the word woke up again and again, guns are practically pushing on trees that don’t burn, Eagles spin for some reason and just about all catawampus.
What are we Americans supposed to do to distract ourselves from the festival of chaos we call everyday life? Go to the library? DID YOU MEET US?!?!
Studio executives, pay your writers and actors, or you’ll have to answer us non-amused
No, if you think your writers’ and actors’ strike is disturbing, just wait until we the people start to realize that our favorite shows are being delayed. These will be torches and pitchforks for you guys if you don’t keep a steady stream of dragons and zombies and vampires and superheroes and so on beaming right into our eyeballs.
So listen up, all you entertainment giants and studio bastards. Peel off a small fraction of your bazillions and do the right thing for the people who bring our much-needed entertainment to life. It’s a simple matter of fairness. And if that means you can’t hire someone to clean up one of your money-filled ditches this season, so be it.
