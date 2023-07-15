The economic stakes of the closure of Hollywood

Striking members of the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America demonstrate outside the Netflix offices in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

It’s happening: Americas $134 billion movie and TV industry came to a halt after Hollywood actors union voted to strike, joining screenwriters and shutting down virtually all production.

The move reflects the growing aggressiveness of the US labor movement, which is battling Starbucks, Amazon, UPS and others. Only in this case, the dispute involves one of the most visible industries and there is no sign of compromise in sight.

Sign up for The Morning of the New York Times newsletter

The actors union blasted the studios for refusing to address key issues, including higher payouts for streaming titles and clear limits on the use of artificial intelligence. How they plead poverty, that they lose money left and right giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs, Fran Drescher, the TV actor who now leads the SAG-AFTRA union, said THURSDAY. It’s disgusting. Shame on them!

The studios argue that the unions’ demands are unrealistic, given the challenges facing the entertainment industry, from streaming to the fallout from the pandemic. This is the worst time in the world to add to this disruption, Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC on Thursday.

Expect more such comments next week on media company earnings calls.

The glitz of Tinseltowns quickly faded. Because actors are now banned from promoting their films, the cast of Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer walked out in the middle of the film’s London premiere. And the campaign for the Emmy-nominated shows, which were just announced on Wednesday, has been put on hold.

This will have implications for other Hollywood industries, including advertising and talent agencies, trade and trade publications, and film festivals. The celebrity factory has shut down, Janice Min, head of entertainment publication The Ankler, told Vanity Fair. If it lasts for a long time, you will feel it all over the Internet.

In some ways, the strike could actually advantage studios and streaming platforms. The lack of new shows and movies may allow them to back out of expensive production deals they signed during the content boom.

The story continues

But the longer the strikes last, the more agitated audiences can become with a lack of new scripted content. (Fall TV schedules are full of reality shows and games.) Streaming giants with vast libraries might be fine, but less-stocked services could face a deluge of cancellations, and studios that sell to other platforms could be in an increasingly difficult situation.

A new era of negotiation at Disney?

A day after Iger extended his tenure as Disney CEO by two years, the entertainment mogul suggested he was considering a bigger shake-up from the media giant, including potential deals for ESPN and other channels like ABC.

The remarks indicate that Iger, who has overseen some of Disney’s biggest acquisitions, could still do more deals, but as a seller. The big question is: who will he do them with?

Iger is under pressure to reverse Disney’s situation, after laying off thousands of people and cutting costs. Despite taking up the challenge from activist investor Nelson Peltz, shareholders may not be happy with Disney’s stagnant stock price.

Here’s what an Iger rework might look like:

Disney could sell a stake in ESPN, which has suffered from a sharp drop in cable subscriptions, to a partner who could help the sports network improve its online reach and pay for increasingly expensive broadcast rights. Likely contenders are tech titans with online video platforms including Apple (an often rumored buyer for Disney, antitrust concerns aside), Google and Amazon.

Buyers from ABC and cable channels like FX are less obvious, as a deal with another media giant could draw opposition from antitrust regulators. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall speculated that private equity or hedge funds might step in, tempted by steady corporate cash flows and the possibility of lower margins (as they have with newspapers).

How serious is Iger in selling? His comments may have been intended to test the reaction of investors. (He previously hinted that Disney might sell its majority stake in Hulu, before saying he would more likely buy Comcasts’ stake in the platform.) Disney shares barely moved on Thursday after his remarks.

But Iger has been pessimistic about traditional television for some time. Linear TV is walking towards a great precipice and it will be pushed back, he said at the Code conference last year. I can’t tell you when, but it’s going away.

Unlikely Lina Khans fan club

A tough week for FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan ended with a barbecue on Capitol Hill. On Tuesday, it lost a bid to block Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The regulator appealed the decision, but an effort to delay the deal while its challenge is heard was rejected.

But even as the FTC faces a legal battle over a fight, it has launched another by launching an investigation into ChatGPT maker OpenAI to find out if the chatbot is harming consumers.

The news meant all eyes were on Khan’s appearance before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, which was touted as a review of his mismanagement after a series of unsuccessful legal challenges. But the hearing revealed surprising support from some of his cross-examiners.

Republicans questioned his tactics. Khan was pressed to find out why the FTC was appealing Microsoft’s decision when other jurisdictions, such as the European Union, had approved the deal. (She declined to comment.) Khan has also faced accusations and threats. Actions have consequences, Madam President, warned Ben Cline, R-Va., who said the Appropriations Committee was reviewing the FTC’s budget requests and allocating less than it requested in response to the agency rank partisanship. Khan didn’t get a chance to respond.

But Khan found unlikely fans. I want to encourage your work, Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a fellow lawyer, told him. He welcomed the crackdown on data brokers who sell sensitive information. Gaetz added that legal defeats were common when it came to pressing new issues, and he urged Khan to ask Congress for help if the laws fell short.

Others praised Khans’ tough stance on Big Tech. Ken Buck, R-Colo., pointed out that Khan had no financial ties to tech companies unlike some of his congressional colleagues. They spent $250 million against bills that passed this committee in the last Congress, he said of companies like Google and Meta.

Buck said he and Khan were both aware of the need to update antitrust laws for a new economy, giving Khan the chance to say today’s rules were based on assumptions that aren’t fit for the digital age.

circa 2023 The New York Times Society