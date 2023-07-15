A guy in a giant bubble chased by an angry bull What could go wrong?

In a reckless attempt to prove that there is no such thing as too extravagant an idea in the pursuit of rodeo entertainment, we now have bull bubble soccer. Don’t worry if you’re not too good at football, you just need to be very good to heal.

Before we dive into the latest rodeo fad, a more important question might be: will America ever have enough carnival-type entertainment?

It may be a product of the time. Perhaps a backlash against the ultra-sanitized life we ​​now lead with a bubble-wrapped generation facing a brave new world armed with every child restraint imaginable.

Today’s bike helmets look like they could survive a meteor shower. Scissors are so dull and dysfunctional they can barely make a crease in tissue paper. The playgrounds are stripped of everything except the water fountain.

Living dangerously today is like eating non-organic ice cream.

A certain thrill-seeking segment of the population takes the bull by the horns (almost literally) when it comes to spicing up life. And an even larger segment of the population — judging by rodeo crowds across the country — can’t get enough of the carnage.

The need to bleed

Rodeo itself is sometimes inherently perilous. Bull riding is one of the most dangerous 8 seconds ever invented. Other occurrences like saddle bucking and bareback riding can also lead to decay loosening.

The sport of rodeo is meant to show off the skills of an average cowboy or rancher – riding, roping, etc. To keep the adrenaline high during today’s short public attention span, bullfights, bullfights and other high-octane events have been added.

And the trend continues.

Ranging from the weird to the uninsurable, such specialty acts as mutton bustin’, calf scramble, cowboy poker and cowboy pinball are popping up more and more at local rodeos.

Many rodeo operators try to fill the time between events with these competitor turnout hijinks. And just when you think they can’t get any wilder, along comes bull bubble soccer.

Bull Bubble Soccer

Bull bubble soccer is a take off from bubble soccer, which apparently is a thing.

It is sometimes called Zorb ball or hamster ball. At least one Casper company rents the necessary equipment, including the life-size PVC/polyurethane balls that competitors are encased in as they race.

In Bull Bubble Soccer, a Mexican fighting bull is ushered into the arena as volunteers from the audience attempt to kick a soccer ball to one side or the other.

Often the football aspect is almost forgotten. Everyone, even El Toro, it seems, knows that the real highlight is seeing a bull launch a bubble boy into the air, or even pop a Zorb and stomp on its occupant.

Most iterations include cash prizes for winning the football game or being hit the hardest by a bull.

One of the first iterations appeared in Minnesota a few years ago where it is still played regularly at the Waconia Rodeo. The crazy scene is also found at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in California, the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah, and various rodeos in Texas.

Not in Wyoming

Cowboy State Daily couldn’t find a rodeo in Wyoming that features bull bubble soccer. Jackson Hole Rodeo, operated by the Wilson family since 2009, holds rodeos twice a week during the summer season.

Owner/operator Phil Wilson did a bit of mutton bustin’, sheep scrambling and grab-the-bull-by-the-horns.

But bull bubble soccer? A difficult pass for Wilson.

“We don’t do it back home just because we’re dealing with a different audience,” Wilson said, referring to a truly international audience of visitors from around the world who flock to Jackson every summer.

They include many well-meaning, but uninitiated fans, as well as the prying eyes of anti-rodeo organizations like PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

“We don’t do anything out of the ordinary. We don’t even make tie-downs because of PETA. We won’t give them the chance to destroy our sport,” Wilson said.

Rope lashing consists of roping, unroping and tying a calf. The jerk at the end of the rope, along with the throw required by the competitor, can make those inexperienced in rodeo feel like a 275-pound calf is being roughly handled.

“We do that touch the bull by the horns thing once in a while,” Wilson said. “We get some of the dirtiest, baddest, most outlaw steers we’ve gotten for this one. It’s a hoot.

Wilson changed his calf race to sheep race. The contestant’s event invites all children in the audience to chase a sheep around the arena to remove a ribbon attached to it. Wilson said the calves are kicking the kids too often.

More Rodeo Events You’ve Never Heard Of

Cowboy poker or bull poker can be found occasionally in Wyoming.

It first came onto the scene around 2012. It involves audience members participating by buying a seat at a simulated poker table in the middle of the rodeo arena floor. A bull is released and the last player still seated at the table wins the prize money.

A similar iteration called Toro Totter appeared in Costa Mesa, California at the OC Fair in 2011. It is another level of random goring involving contestants riding a carnival-like swing that puts everyone at random in danger from time to time. Then.

Cowboy Pinball is another popular event where competitors must stay inside a circle drawn on the arena floor while a charging bull searches for kills. The last one standing gets the money.

Other lesser-known time killers include cow chip chucking, cart racing, wild horse racing, and wild cow milking.