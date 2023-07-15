The Long Island serial murders have notable ties to Hollywood





Suffolk County police on Long Island announced a shocking development on Friday in a case that has obsessed true-crime followers for more than a decade. Rex Heuermanna 59-year-old architect, was arrested in the so-called Gilgo Beach serial murders, at least ten dead which date back to the 1990s. Several of the victims, as well as the then-aborted search for the killer, were immortalized in Robert Kolkers Nonfiction Bestseller 2013 Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery. A highly publicized dramatic adaptation of this book, starring Amy Ryan And Gabriel Byrnedropped on Netflix in 2020. Although it didn’t make a big splash at the time (the emerging pandemic overshadowed its March 13 release), with the story on the front pages of every newspaper in the country, it is likely lost girls will see a surge in views on the platform in the coming days, though police say its central figure may not be one of the actual victims of the Long Island serial killers. A grand jury had indicted Heuermann on six counts of murder for the murders of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009, and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010, according to the Suffolk County prosecutor. Ray Tierney. He is also the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, according to a bail request from prosecutors, but has not yet been charged in that case. according to CNN. Heuermann has denied any involvement in the deaths and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. To everyone’s surprise, the actor Billy Baldwin appeared on social media to confirm he went to high school with the suspect. The breathtaking Massapequa is in shock, he said. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. In a later Instagram postBaldwin wrote that his tweeted mention of the 23andMe DNA test kit was a reference to a practice known as Forensic DNA, in which similar tests are used to link people via relatives to past crimes. When people allow their 23 and I DNA results to be released to the public, it can often solve a crime or paternity issue, as they can link someone’s child, niece or nephew to a suspect by their results. 23 and I,” Baldwin said. Investigators say it was phone records and a distinctive van that directed them to Heuermann, and the AP reports that the DNA evidence in question was recovered from a pizza crust thrown away by Heuermann and strands of his wife’s hair which police said matched evidence found on one of the victims. This victim, along with others connected to the case, were found along a highway near Heuermann’s home between 2010 and 2011, only after the mother of another missing woman, Shannan Gilbert, who disappeared in 2010prompted the police to search the area. During this search, the remains of several other women, mostly sex workers, were found along Ocean Parkway in the Long Island panhandle of Oak Beach. Several other bodies have been found in the area for years, many of whom police say were killed by the same person. As of Friday, no arrests have ever been made and no suspects have been announced in the homicides.

