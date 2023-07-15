Camp Villages teaches skills to grandkids | News | Daily Sun Villages

The Camp Villages Wonderworks magic show won over 8-year-old magic skeptic Trent Roberts.

Before I saw this I thought the magic wasn’t real, but now I think it is, Trent said.

Friday’s show capped off week six of Camp Villages, which also included an Outdoor Soccer Games event, kids reading to the four-legged members of the Dynamic Dog Club and more.

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department hosted approximately 2,400 participants during the first five weeks of the nine-week intergenerational program. About 1,500 people have signed up so far for the remainder of the program, said Pam Henry, lifestyles recreation, parks and public relations manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks.

Here’s a look at how the grandparents had fun with their grandkids this week:

Dynamic dogs

The young campers combined their love of dogs and reading on Monday.

Parents, grandparents and children ages 5 and up have gathered at Big Cypress Recreation to participate in the Dynamic Dog Clubs literacy program, which engages reluctant readers by encouraging them to read stories to a therapy dog.

Sisters Avery Beale, 10, and Emery Beale, 8, sat next to each other as Emery read Marcus Pfister’s The Rainbow Fish to a dachshund named Snickers. A smile crept across the faces of the future sophomores each time she noticed Snickers looking at her over the pages of the book.

Emery and Avery’s mother, Ashleigh Beale, said the two girls were avid readers at school but often struggled to get them to take books home. A shared love of animals was enough to motivate both girls to finish their books while they read to their respective canine companions.

They both love dogs, Beale said of her daughters. We have a friend who is in a K-9 program so he learned a lot about service dogs.

Eight-year-old Raymond James RJ Kapsch said the Dynamic Dogs event was one of his favorites. RJ has been attending Camp Villages with his grandfather Bill Betourne since he was 3 years old.

RJ was particularly drawn to an older dog named Princess Isabella, or Izzy, as she was a welcome change from her family’s friendly but hyperactive black Malinois named Vader.

I think it’s a great program that allows grandparents to get out and be active while spending quality time with their grandchildren, said Betourne, from Dunedin Village.

After everyone had read at least two books, the dog handlers allowed the children to spend some more time with the dogs. Avery and Emery went from cover to cover visiting as many dogs as they could, and RJ spent the rest of his time reading with Izzy.

outdoor soccer games

Several dozen grandchildren gathered on the grounds of the Saddlebrook Softball Complex on Tuesday for outdoor soccer games. Divided into three age groups 5-6, 7-9 and 10+, they spent an hour working on their skills, practicing with each other and playing a few games.

I really enjoyed how the coaches talked to us about how to move around the court and how to pass the ball, said Ella Potter, 9, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Ella plays football competitively at home, and her grandmother Anita Poynter of Winifred Village said Ella is looking forward to playing in the Villages.

She’s very excited, Poynter said. When we saw this event and there was space, I was like Get in! because she loves football.

The competitive element was a highlight for several players.

I enjoyed playing football against other ages, like 9, 8 and 7, said Reid Bainbridge, 7, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Reid and his 10-year-old sister Brooke Bainbridge participate in multiple activities inside and outside Camp Villages while visiting their grandparents.

They chose the activities they wanted to participate in, because I always send the catalog to my daughter and then let them choose, said their grandmother Derrinda Powell, from the village of St. Charles.

The energy throughout the event was high, especially as the kids practiced with each other. If you’re tired, you’re going to be tired shooting, not passing, said Hayden Moore, 12, of Elon, North Carolina.

Hayden, who came to football games with his grandfather John Moore, from the village of Pennecamp, enjoys a variety of fun activities while in Florida, including swimming with manatees the night before.

Wonderworks magic show

The show sparked a lot of oohs and ahhs Friday at Colony Cottage Recreation.

Guests were both thrilled and puzzled as Tony Brent performed a variety of magic tricks, from card tricks to vanishing objects.

Brent has been practicing magic for about 30 years, and for over 20 years he and his wife have produced a magic dinner show at WonderWorks in Orlando. He also hosted a magic show at Camp Villages for over 10 years. He has two more magic shows for the rest of Camp Villages.

Everyone is always super nice here, and it’s a fun atmosphere, Brent said.

About 100 people watched Brent work his magic, and a few villagers and their grandchildren were able to take the stage and participate in some of the tricks.

Porter Menard, 12, from Melbourne, was one of the people who watched a lap closely on the stage. He first thought the towers were just towers, but then he believed what he saw. Porter went to the event with his grandmother Sue Sampica, from the village of Fenney. She signed him up for the event because she wanted to do a fun activity with him while he was in town.

I love magic, so I loved it, she said.

Marty and Jan Roberts, residents of the village of Mallory Square, brought their four grandchildren, Trent, Raya Roberts, 6, Arilyn Roberts, 12, and Ethan Roberts, 10, to the show.

Marty took the stage for a few rounds, including one where Brent shoved a bottle into his chest and made it disappear. His grandchildren enjoyed seeing him on stage, and Raya also came up at some point.

It was fun. I mean, it was really good, he said. He’s funny. He is entertaining. It makes us move.