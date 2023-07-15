Artificial intelligence, residual hot topics at the picket line – The Hollywood Reporter

Four simultaneous protests took place in New York on Friday, the first day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, with the Writers Guild, IATSE, local members of the Democratic Socialists of America and other unions joining the lines picketing and similar protests occurring in Los Angeles.

Amid the beatings, scorching sun and squalls of rain, picketers gathered outside the Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery offices. near Union Square, Amazon and HBO at Hudson Yards, Paramount at Times Square and NBCUniversal at 30 Rock.

Among the hundreds who lined the New York picket lines on Friday were Ted Lassois Jason Sudeikis, The survival of the thickestby Peppermint and Sagan Chen, Numb3rs“David Krumholz, Anchored for lifeis Kevin Corrigan, Severane stars Zach Cherry and Jen Tullock, as well as Run away‘s actors Ariela Barer and Clarissa Thibeaux.

At Netflix/WBD alone, picketers saw a brief but early police presence as officers chased eager actors from parts of the sidewalk and into barricades, before the line was played on a curated playlist featuring featured Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” “Beyonce ‘Break My Soul'” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” — which lasted even when the picketers had to don ponchos because of the rain.

Key issues for players on the picket lines on Friday included fair pay, including streamer residuals, as well as the use of artificial intelligence, which has come to prominence in WGA negotiations, then received renewed attention on Thursday as part of the SAG. -AFTRA negotiations.

“Issues that they won’t even discuss are the most important issues, and if we don’t fix them now, if we don’t deal with streaming now, if we don’t deal with AI now, it won’t There won’t be any turning back. We can’t make that mistake,” said Thelma and Louise And Monarch actress Susan Sarandon, speaking outside the Netflix protest.

“What we’re doing is not even asking for what some might call a fair contract, but something that would at the bare minimum allow people to keep trying to be professional in the arts,” said AmazingIt is starring Merritt Wever.

Compensation was a hot topic for workers at all levels of the field. Speaking from Times Square, where actors and writers circulated in a barricaded area and received support from tourists and even the neighborhood naked cowboy, Chris Henry Coffey, a member of SAG-AFTRA who makes many appearances in guest star for networks and streamers, said he came to the picket line because he felt contracts were “going backwards”, even as his career progressed.

One problem, in his experience, is that the idea of ​​having a quote or base salary no longer seems to exist. “I just want to support a new contract. It’s offensive to me to live on a worse salary in 2023 than when I started acting in 2000,” Coffey said.

Similarly, Gary Farris, who has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 2008 and works primarily as a background actor, says he feels salaries for that position, among many others, have not risen appropriately.

“We are the workhorses of the industry,” Farris said. “We work like dogs, and you know, they pay us pretty well, but it hasn’t kept up with inflation at all.”

Farris outside the Paramount offices in Times Square. Caitlin Huston /THR Team

Outside of Netflix, Wever pointed to the discrepancy in her experiences with linear and streaming models as a major issue around negotiations for her while Chen, who had to leave the line early to attend a second job they agreed to support themselves. , pointed to the residuals — a point of contention in terms of streamers — as “a big one.”

“What my union did for me decades ago was build into our contracts ways for actors to continue to earn a living, and those are not in our current contracts with streamers,” Wever said.

SAG-AFTRA member Kelly Klein said she attended the picket line at Hudson Yards out of concern over the use of AI and also to speak out against contract changes in recent years that have resulted in tiny residues, especially from streamers.

“I get residual checks for pennies,” Klein said. “One time my ATM didn’t even accept it. I had to go to the cashier to deposit it because the machine wouldn’t recognize it as money.

According to Ariela Barer, who had their Marvel show The fugitives removed from Disney+ earlier this year, the double loss of residuals and its own work is difficult.

Background players were also in the spotlight in the negotiations, when Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, said on Thursday that the Alliance of Film and Television Producers had presented them with a proposal for a IA that would see background artists receive a day’s pay for getting a digital scan. Studios could now use that image, he says.

The AMPTP has since refuted that claim, saying the assertion made today by the actor’s union leadership “that background actors’ digital replicas can be used in perpetuity without consent or compensation is false.” Instead, the studios say that a digital replica of a background actor is only permitted in connection with a film for which that actor is employed and that use requires the consent of the actor and negotiation of use.

Still, the topic was rife on the lines on Friday, as back-casters such as Jonathan Kaine, who was picketing outside the HBO and Amazon offices in New York, spoke of the need for a greater protection around background actors and the fear that work will be wiped out entirely by AI, in addition to the challenges of paid work which he says make it “increasingly difficult to earn a salary decent in New York”.

“Our likeness is our cornerstone in this specific case. And giving it away without knowing what it will be used for is madness, in my opinion,” Kaine said.

“Being able to own my point of view and my story is extremely important. The fact that they think they can take my face and manipulate it for their own purposes – it’s driven by capitalism and going back to their vacation home,” The survival of the thickest‘s Chen added from outside Netflix.

Although this is the first day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, its members have been a familiar presence on the lines since the WGA began striking May 2. Patrick Coker, a WGA East strike captain who joined the picket line outside Paramount’s offices in Times Square, said the show of support from unions including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and many others was heartening. . So WGA wanted to return the favor.

“They have been with us the whole time. But as a union, it’s their first day on strike. And we just want to let them know that they’re not alone in this,” Coker said.

Both unions have many similar issues, Coker said, adding that the topic of AI is one that not only impacts entertainment unions, but unions across all industries.

For How to blow up a pipeline writer Barer, AI contract protections are meant to ensure the continuity of working-class actors and performers. “I want our likeness to be protected, to have control over our image, our body and what we do. What we say in media and art forever matters,” Barer said.

Picketers outside the Paramount offices in Times Square. Caitlin Huston /THR Team

With WGA and SAG-AFTRA now both on strike, Coker said he hoped both unions would be able to make progress with the AMPTP, given that having no writers or directors actors on set essentially block projects. ” I do not know if [it will resolve] at the same time, but we can solve some problems. So if it works for us, it will work for them and vice versa,” he said.

Lauren Patten, Tony Award-winning actress for Little shredded pill and member of SAG-AFTRA, backed the WGA on the picket lines and said she felt union solidarity was at “an all-time high”. Patten’s two main areas of concern in contract negotiations are compensation structures around streaming and protections against artificial intelligence.

“I think we’re at an inflection point as a country and that’s reflected as this huge industry tries to address respect for all of our work,” Patten said.

As for what she will be doing during the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage, Patten noted that she can continue to work in theater, which is under an Actors Equity contract, but that most artists are already multidisciplinary and have had to find other ways to make money.

“We are, as actors, people who know how to deal with not having a job, it’s a big part of our lives,” Patten said. “And in terms of what to do during the strike, I think we will have a lot of solidarity, a lot of determination and we will be able to practice other ways of doing our craft and be resilient.”

Hiram Delgado, a member of SAG who also appeared on Broadway in take me out, said he also intended to return to theater during the strike and was able to save money during the pandemic as he prepared for another Broadway shutdown or something like this strike . Most of his income came from film and TV, but given the discussions around AI and the current status of contracts, he’s ready to hold on for the long haul.

“I hope it continues for as long as it takes for us to get the respect we deserve, and I don’t know when that will be,” Delgado said.

For many, the studios’ respect for actors is being called into question following recent comments from Disney’s Bob Iger that the demands of actors and writers were “unrealistic.” According to Barer, who had their Marvel show The fugitives Pulled from Disney+ earlier this year “without any warning”, the moves and sentiments of some studios are “devastating”.

“It doesn’t feel good to read these comments, it doesn’t feel good to read that your work is not appreciated,” they said. “I think what we were asking for is incredibly realistic and incredibly important. We demand fundamental respect for our work.