Padres Daily: Josh Hader ready; Manny Machado keeps punching; brown is back

Hello from Philadelphia,

The Padres beat the Phillies 8-3 last night, and the ending was not at all what we expected.

Except Josh Hader. He was ready for it.

Relief pitchers, especially the closest ones, say they always maintain a state of readiness during games, regardless of the score.

Hader demonstrated last night that he tells the truth when he tells it.

I’m still locked up, he said evenly. I don’t close.

Had he stopped when the Padres entered the bottom of the ninth inning leading by seven runs, Hader might have been in trouble when he was called to pitch with the game suddenly precariously poised in a park of hitters with the Phillies’ top lineup is expected.

From a perch sitting atop the wooden bench in the Padres’ bullpen, Hader watched Luis Garca hit a home run on the first pitch of the ninth, then a one-out single, then a fly ball down the rink. warning that bounced off the left fielder. Glove of Juan Sotos, allowing a second point to score.

Once that play happened, the second guy, I knew if another guy came up I was close to a backup situation, Hader said. So it was just to make sure I was on the move and ready to rock.

When Garca walked Brandon Marsh, Hader got up, grabbed his glove and started throwing.

And when Garca accompanied Kyle Schwarber to load the bases, Bob Melvin headed for the mound and Hader ran from the bullpen.

He knocked out Trea Turner and got fellow All-Star Nick Castellanos to a shallow right field.

With that, Hader made his 22nd save.

When it didn’t look like he would be needed, he was ready.

Now the Padres must determine when they can trust Garca, who has allowed at least one point in five of his last 12 appearances. He’s a $3.75 million guy who was at one point considered a viable sixth or seventh inning option and can’t be counted on to complete a blowout anymore.

His failure to do so could come back to haunt the Padres if Hader can’t be used or isn’t at his best in a crucial situation over the next two days, as the Padres play a doubleheader today and a game Sunday to end this series.

We have two tomorrow, then one and a holiday, Melvin said last night. You just have to try to win every game. That’s really all that was worried about right now.

Always the Manny

Manny Machado stayed locked up while sunbathing during the All-Star break.

I had sun and reset the spirit and regrouped, Machado said. I had the right spirit for the second half and (I prepared myself) to come back strong mentally to achieve a lot of great things.

Machado said he took a few tweaks while on vacation, but it was more mental.

Four days off did nothing to slow what he started on July 1.

He hit his seventh home run in nine games (36 at bats). He was just a 1 for 4, but grounded at 109.4 mph, hit a fly ball at 102.8 mph that was caught on the warning lane 390 feet from home plate and, on his softest shot of the night, hit a 94 mph steal the ball 380 feet from center field.

He’s batting .389 with a 1,463 OPS in nine games this month.

It’s all mental, he says. Sometimes it’s hard to hit the ball. I hit the ball three times hard, and they’re all out. So you have to mentally stick with your approach and know that these things will go down and keep taking quality bats.

Refund

Soto and his father drove to Philadelphia from Seattle with the Phillies contingent that was at the All-Star Game, including the entire coaching staff.

He repaid them for the steal by hitting a two-run homer in the ninth inning last night. This was after he had knocked twice and retired.

They hit me twice, he said. I have to get something from them today.

Look good

Xander Bogaerts has said he could come back from the break with a new swing.

In his first game since receiving his long-awaited cortisone shot to the left wrist on Sunday, Bogaerts went 2-5 last night. If his swing wasn’t entirely new after his second painkiller shot of 2023, Bogaerts at least looked clearly comfortable fielding his two singles to left field.

His wrist feels fine, Melvin said. Hopefully we were past where he has to handle it every day.

New look

Sometimes there’s a lot of thought that goes into a starting pitcher’s choice of what uniform to wear.

Other times there is none.

There was a long stretch where Yu Darvish asked the Padres to wear their dark brown tops and sand pants for his road starts. Forced to wear the stripes for a game last year in New York when the Mets wore their black tops, he stuck with the alternate road jerseys for a while. He’s been back and forth since then, going 1-1 in the brown tops this season.

Yesterday, he couldn’t decide which uniform to wear. So he left it to Machado.

Machado chose brown tops.

Just comes to mind, Machado said with a shrug when asked why he picked the way he did.

It was only the sixth time the Padres have worn the maroon tops in 2023 and the second time they have won while wearing them.

Alright, that’s it for me.

I apologize for the brevity and basic nature of today’s bulletin.

I have much more to tell you. But I got stuck on my computer and had to write this on my phone, which is cumbersome. And without access to my laptop, I don’t have a lot of resources that I use to come up with my usual stats and treats.

I hope I can solve the problem soon.

Thank you for understanding.