Mission: Impossible 7s Kittridge Actor Breaks Silence Upon Return After 6-Sequel Gap: I Burned This Bridge





The former head of the IMF is finally back Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Henry Czerny breaks his silence on Kittridge’s return after six sequels. Czerny first starred in the original Impossible mission film as IMF director Eugene Kittridge, who tricked Ethan Hunt into pursuing the NOC list in hopes of taking out a mole within the agency, who he initially believed to be the protagonist of Tom Cruise. After erasing the name of Hunt and his family at the end of the film, as well as that of Luther from Ving Rhames, Kittridge was left absent without any proper explanation.

By speaking with UPROXX to promote the newly released film, Henry Czerny spoke about his long-awaited return for Mission: Impossible – Estimated. The Kittridge actor has revealed that the reason he thinks his absence from the six sequels stems from an unfortunate run-in with Cruise’s former producing partner Paula Wagner, during which he candidly shared some of his disappointments with the role and ideas for the future. See what Czerny recalled below: So after Mission: Impossible, the first month, I had lunch with Paula Wagner, who was, at the time, Tom [Cruise’s] producing partner. And I let him know all the things they hadn’t done with Kittridge, and what they should do with Kittridge in the future, if they had any options. And she was very polite, very nice, paid for lunch. And that was the last time I saw Mission: Impossible. I burned that bridge. I don’t know if they planned to [drop the Kittridge character] anyway, because as you know, Ving [Rhames] and Tom are the two tent pegs, if you will, of the original. So maybe it was in the works all the time, I don’t know. But I certainly did myself a disservice as a young actor by telling Paula Wagner what she lacked in this secondary character.

Why Kittridge’s M:I Return Is So Meaningful For Dead Reckoning So far, Kittridge’s absence has never been discussed within the Impossible mission franchise, with each subsequent sequel instead seeing different figures in charge of Hunt’s organization. This trend started with mission: impossible 2by Anthony Hopkins followed by mission: impossible 3by Laurence Fishburne Ghost protocolby Tom Wilkinson and Hunley by Alec Baldwin in To fallhaving been transferred from the CIA after rogue nation. Interestingly, no explanation was given for Kittridge’s successors either, with Mission: Impossible—Fallout being the only one to reveal the fate of an IMF director by killing Baldwin. Related: What Happened To Kittridge Between Mission Impossible 1 And MI 7? In addition to twisting this iconic franchise trend, Mission: Impossible – EstimatedKittridge’s return creates a more meaningful story in the two-part story. Much of the film’s marketing has already teased a variety of returning elements from the original films, ranging from director Brian de Palma’s penchant for Dutch angles to Hunt’s close-up magic and sleight-of-hand abilities. It’s also a more emotional story for Ethan, Esai Morales’ villain Gabriel having past ties to Cruise’s character and his team’s fates all in doubt for their greatest mission yet. day. Kittridge’s return and establishment within a collective of agency leaders known as The Collective also shows that Ethan’s actions are finally having major repercussions on the world in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. With this group sending their own hunters, including Shea Whigham’s Jasper Briggs, to put an end to Cruise’s chaos and restore a level of world peace, it will be interesting to see how the stakes are raised for Kittridge’s future. approaching Second part. Although with next day production Impossible mission closing amid ongoing strikes by actors and writers, hopefully the slated June 2024 release date won’t be pushed to answer those questions. Source: UPROXX Key release date Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2

