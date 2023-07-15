Canada’s ‘Hollywood North’ injured by two strikes in the United States

[1/6]Vancouver Film Studios, a ‘Hollywood North’ studio whose business is affected by rare twin strikes by Hollywood actors and film and television writers, is seen in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada July 15, 2023. REUTERS /Chris Helgren
July 15 (Reuters) – Rare twin strikes by Hollywood actors and film and TV writers cast a pall over British Columbia’s creative industry, which has become a hub of U.S. film and TV production .
Known as “Hollywood North”, the Canadian province and city of Vancouver is one of the largest production centers in North America, with more than 50 animation studios alone, employing up to 88,000 people, according to a provincial agency. It generated an estimated revenue of C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2022.
On Friday, Hollywood actors joined writers on the picket lines for the first time in 63 years. Unionized workers are demanding higher pay at a time when streaming movies and TV shows have slashed royalties for working-class actors.
Film production in British Columbia is down to “a trickle,” said Gemma Martini, president of the Motion Picture Production Industry Association and CEO of Martini Film Studios.
Creative BC, the government body responsible for promoting the creative industries in the province, said in a statement that it was “concerned about the workforce, business, industry and people”.
Since the 1990s, various levels of government have offered tax credits to the industry, adding to its appeal as a destination for film production. Over the years, Vancouver, with its proximity to Los Angeles and popular locations, has become an alternate hub for production and post-production activities, production officials said.
Vancouver and the surrounding area have attracted popular shows and movies, including “Supergirl”, “The Flash”, “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2”.
TAKE A TOLL
The repercussions that began on May 2 with the writers’ strike have intensified in British Columbia, where most productions have American components.
In any given week, BC-based location management company Location Fixer could have 15 active productions.
“Now,” said co-owner Synnove Godeseth, “we have zero.”
Godeseth estimates that about 75% of his company’s business comes from American productions. First, the company was hit by the scriptwriters’ strike: “Because no scripts are written, people don’t come to explore our places.”
Now the actors’ strike is taking its toll. Commercial shoots help – “it’s literally what keeps us afloat.”
Godeseth said she supported the strikers “100%” and hoped for a quick resolution.
“I hope the major studios can meet the demands of the unions. We want humans to be fairly compensated and their creativity to be rewarded accordingly,” she said.
Last year, the Vancouver Economic Commission described the film industry as an “economic lifeline” for industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, such as tourism, lodging, hospitality and transportation.
British Columbia’s film industry relies heavily on on-demand work, Martini said.
People are hired for a specific production. If there are no productions, they are not paid. This could leave thousands of people looking for work outside the industry if the strike drags on.
“It’s one of our greatest assets in BC, it’s the talent and experience of our crew. It’s very hard to replace.”
The strike in Hollywood could affect the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which is scheduled to open in early September. TIFF, seen as a launch pad for the Oscars, said it would continue planning for the festival in hopes of a quick resolution to the strike in the coming weeks.
“The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied,” a TIFF spokesperson said.
($1 = 1.3216 Canadian dollars)
Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and Divya Rajagopal Editing by Denny Thomas and Grant McCool
Toronto-based correspondent covering among other topics migration and health.
Divya Rajagopal reports on the Canadian mining sector, where she covers the latest news on deals, takeovers and mergers of critical minerals in the mining sector and how miners are dealing with climate change and ESG imperatives.
