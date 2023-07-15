Original Riverdale Actor Confirmed For Season 7 Return After Canceled Spinoff Release





An original member of Riverdale The cast officially returns for season 7, the series finale. Live action Archie the adaptation saw seven seasons, multiple spinoffs, and more adventures than its cast could ever have expected. One of those cast members was Ashleigh Murray’s Josie McCoy, the lead singer of Josie and the Pussycats and a brief love interest of KJ Apa’s Archie. After being a main character for four seasons, Josie became a main cast member of the short-lived Katy Keenwhere she became a multi-platinum superstar.

As the show remains within its 1950s setting, The CW released a synopsis for the upcoming Riverdale season 7, episode 17 confirming Murray’s return as Josie. The episode, titled “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat,” will see former movie star Josie return to her hometown to screen her latest film with help from Camila Mendes’ Veronica, Casey Kevin by Cott and Clay by Karl Walcott. The episode will also see Lili Reinhart’s Betty enlist the help of Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl and Vanessa Morgan’s Toni to publish her own book, and Archie try to take her poetry.”to the next level.”

Why Riverdale is ending Murray’s return is just another way the cast and crew are officially saying goodbye to Riverdale. After becoming a true cultural sensation throughout its seven seasons, the makers of the teen drama have teamed up with The CW for one final chapter and will officially wrap on August 23. This is to be expected, because Riverdale struggled with ratings and reached record highs, despite being one of the network’s most popular shows. With his end officially on the way, Riverdale joins several other CW shows, including The Winchesters, Legends of tomorrow, batmanAnd Roswell, New Mexico coming to an end on the network, whether due to cancellations or series finales. With scripted shows slowly rolling off the network’s slate, The CW is turning to sports broadcasting after the channel’s acquisition by Nexstar. This is a bad sign for the future of Riverdale and indicates that any potential sequel or other spinoff will likely have to find a home with a different network or streaming platform, if it occurs. While many other shows received surprise cancellations and last seasons, Riverdale‘s in particular is not too shocking. The cast has been open about wanting to go from Riverdale, especially since the series went far beyond its initial premise as a teen drama. After exploring everything from cults to superheroes to the devil himself, Riverdale has seen it all, making Murray’s return a great way to bring Riverdale full circle back to his roots and helping give some direction to his final season. Source: The CW

