A double whammy: Hollywood goes into shutdown mode due to the strike | Hollywood





For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood will be shaken by the aftermath of a double strike. With SAG-AFTRA and the cast deciding to join the ongoing writers’ strike in the West, the protest could bring the industry to a screeching halt. Several series, television shows as well as the Emmy Awards ceremony are facing delays and postponements. We take a look at how it’s set up to create ripples in showbiz. The filming of Deadpool 3 will be affected by the strike Stop at the starry premieres The strike put an end to the star-studded premieres of several upcoming projects. After OppenheimerThe cast of s walked out of the UK premiere, the films red carpet in New York on July 17 is cancelled. There will be no red carpet premiere for Zoe Saldanas Special Ops: Lioness. Margot Robbie Barbie the press tour seems to end a bit early. On her London outing, she revealed she would absolutely be part of the strike. The tour was supposed to last longer with Berlin and New York as stops on her world press tour. Project promotional events such as Haunted housea new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, mystery of Agatha Christie by Kenneth Branagh A haunting in Venice should also be affected. More movie delays At present, some of the big blockbusters are currently in production, including wonder woman 3, Ghostbusters 4, Mufasa: The Lion King, Avatar 3 And Gladiator suite with Paul Mescal alongside Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Fred Hechinger. And they are likely to be affected by a strike. The Pause button will most likely be pressed while producing Dead Pool 3, Paddington And Bad Also. In fact, some also believe that Alia Bhatt’s first film in Hollywood Stone heart may be delayed if issues are not resolved before release date. San Diego Comic-Con down Comic-con is slated to begin later this month, and the ongoing strike is expected to upend all programming. The first round of panel cancellations included names such as good omens, The recruit, That 70s show, Generation VAnd wheel of time. The Emmy Awards could be postponed The Emmy Awards, which are currently scheduled for Sept. 18 in Los Angeles, would likely be delayed until both strikes are resolved. In fact, Hollywood pundits say that if the strikes continue into 2024, other major award shows could also suffer the consequences. Delay in TV shows Fans will have to wait longer for their favorite shows to return. Work on dramas and comedies had already stopped in Los Angeles. Now that the actors are also joining the strike, they have no chance of resuming. Production on shows such as stranger things, The Handmaids Tale, american horror story, AndorAnd apples never fall will be affected. Film festivals will be disrupted The strikes could also disrupt upcoming film festivals, particularly the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, with stars unlikely to join in promoting their projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toronto Film Festival organizers reacted to the strike by pointing out the likely absence of Hollywood actors from the event if the issues are not resolved by September 7. We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. We will continue to plan for this year’s festival in the hope of an early resolution in the coming weeks, a TIFF spokesperson said in a statement. At present, Ferrari, which is set to premiere in Venice, could suffer if its stars, including Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley, cannot attend the festival. Promotional plans for Bradley Coopers Maestroanother expected premiere in Venice, could also change. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a film buff and writes about Bollywood, Hollywood, TV, OTT and music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. …See the details

