Request for Proposal Engineering Services for Metropolitan North Georgia Water | Advertisement
Request for Proposals
Engineering services for
North Georgia Metropolitan Area Water Planning District Audit
Town of White, Georgia
Request for Proposals #1
ISSUE DATE: July 15, 2023 DEADLINE: August 16, 2023 BY
4:00 p.m.
Closing place:
MAIL OR COURIER/IN HAND
Attention: Curtis Powell
RE: Eng. MGWPD Audit Services
White Town Hall
29 Rocky Street West
White, GA 30184
Closing date and time:
One (1) complete hard copy of each Response must be
received before 4 p.m.
Eastern Time on
Wednesday August 16, 2023.
Critical dates for this offer
DP published on July 15, 2023
Deadline for questions August 8, 2023
Deadline for addenda August 9, 2023
RFP submission deadline 4:00 p.m. on August 16, 2023
Contact person:
Curtis Powell
Phone: 770-382-5466
The scope of work includes the North Georgia Metropolitan Area Water Planning District Audit Checklist (current version linked on the EPD website, located under the heading “ Planning” at: https://epd.georgia.gov/watershed-protection-ranch). Proposals should include fees for completing the entire audit checklist, as well as any documentation required under the checklist action items. Proposals will be evaluated based on a variety of factors (experience, pricing structure, company availability), but the primary criteria will be cost. After evaluating the submitted proposals, the review committee will select the most qualified, responsive and suitable company to begin contract negotiations.
An addendum may be issued during the response period. Respondents are responsible for addenda. Responses submitted without acknowledgment of all addenda will be rejected.
Documents required for this RFP
1. Respondents’ response to the RFP, including a brief history of the company, key personnel/qualifications, current workload and availability, fees and/or percentages for the tender. Completion of Scope of Work and Everify Information.
QUESTIONS:
All inquiries relating to this project should be submitted to Curtis Powell via email at [email protected]. Electronic copies of the RFP documents can be downloaded from the Town of White website as well as the Bartow County Projects for Bid site.
