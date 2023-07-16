George Clooney says the entertainment industry is at an ‘inflection point’ as actors like Jason Sudeikis hit the picket lines









Oscar-winning actor George Clooney has joined the chorus of artists calling for change as actors hit the picket lines in their first strike against film and TV studios since 1980. This is an inflection point in our industry, Clooney told CNN in a statement Friday. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living. For our industry to survive, this must change. For actors, that journey begins now. Clooneys’ comments come as members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) picked up signs to demonstrate outside film and television studios on both coasts on Friday, joining writers from entertainment who have been doing exactly that for over two months. The SAG-AFTRA strike was officially announced on Thursday. Ted Lasso star (and Emmy nominee) Jason Sudeikis was spotted in New York, where he told CNN to listen to the voices of strikers chanting things like, Hey hey, ho ho corporate greed must go and What do we want? Contracts. When do we want it? NOW! That says it all, he noted. When asked how long he would be willing to support the strike, Sudeikis replied, As long as it takes Actors Constance Zimmer, Lisa Edelstein and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher were also spotted on the picket lines. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, told reporters on Friday that the actors’ strike was not a ploy for big stars to make more money. This is a fight for fundamental fairness. This is a fight on behalf of workers. This is not a fight on behalf of big celebrities, Crabtree-Ireland said. Representing a union of 160,000 members, he added that the vast majority are struggling to pay the rent, the mortgage, to feed their families. It’s a workers’ fight. The actors join the more than 11,000 WGA members who have been on strike against the same studios and streaming services since May 2. This union is striking over many of the same issues as the SAG-AFTRA Fair Pay, especially regarding residuals in the age of streaming and up-to-date protections against the use of AI. The writers’ strike had already halted production on most movies and TV shows. The traditional start of the fall TV season and the release of several films slated for next year are now in jeopardy, with fall film festivals unlikely and big-budget productions like Deadpool 3 coming to a halt.

