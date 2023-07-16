The six-time president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was 91 – Deadline





Judy Solomon, the former six-term president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, died Friday morning at the age of 91. No cause of death or location was given by the HFPA, which confirmed the death. “We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Judy Solomon. The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate his incredible accomplishments in helping to make the Golden Globes the global award it is today,” said Helen Hoehne. “We are grateful for his support and leadership during his 67 years as a member of the HFPA.” Born in Romania and raised in Israel, Solomon eventually moved to the United States, where she started a family and built her career in journalism. She became an entertainment feature writer for various publications in Israel. Solomon joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1956 and was involved in many changes to the Golden Globes, including introducing Dick Clark to the awards, a long-term association producing the awards show. She was also instrumental in moving the awards from its longtime home at the Ambassador Hotel’s Cocoanut Grove Club to its new home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s International Ballroom. “Not only did Judy love the HFPA, she loved Hollywood too,” Hoehne added. “She loved the people she met, the leaders she collaborated with, and the rich mosaic of film and television that audiences around the world enjoyed.” During her tenure, she supported the work of foreign journalists in the United States and expanded the Association’s philanthropic support for the arts, education, film restoration, and journalism with proceeds from the rebate. prices. Solomon shunned industry homages and efforts to commemorate and recognize her accomplishments as a pioneering female leader in the entertainment industry at a time when women were not visible in key leadership roles. She is survived by her daughters Donna Sloan and Deborah Solomon, her son-in-law Stephen Sloan and her granddaughter Ashley Sloan. The funeral will be announced by the family. The Golden Globes are now owned by Eldridge Industries and Penske Media.

