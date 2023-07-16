I started making money at 15 years veteran actor

Veteran actor, Leo Spider Osuji talks to GODFREY GEORGE about his experiences in radio, acting and how he survived the civil war despite becoming a child soldier at 12 years

You have been acting for more than four decades. What has the experience been like for you over the years?

I’ve been in the entertainment business since 1970. I started out as a radio host. I must pay tribute to those who brought me here but who are no more. Some like Gilbert Ugbodiegwu, Dan Nkolagu of Radio Nigeria, Susan Obi and Lizzy Nwobodo are all deceased. I would say it was a very good experience.

I was a civil servant even though I was in entertainment. I worked at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital and retired at level 13. You can imagine combining entertainment and civic service. It was a really great experience because I started and retired there (at UNTH) in 2011. There was a time when I got fully involved in acting. Over the years, I worked intermittently. It was exciting. It gave me the opportunity to meet my mentor, Pete Edochie. He was an idol that I had before I even joined the industry. We knew each other in the 80s before I fully became an actor.

How would you describe your childhood and how did it prepare you for the world of show business?

I was born and raised in Enugu State, although I am from Anambra State. I made many friends in Enugu. I loved the idea of ​​coming together to share ideas as growing children. I grew up in a place that can pass for a populated area. I grew up in Coal Camp, Enugu where we had the good, the bad and the ugly. I was lucky to be on the right side of the dividing line. I grew up on my own, I tried hard and did everything I could to make sure I succeeded. Later, I attended a higher institution and studied up to a master’s degree.

Honestly, when I remember my experience at Coal Camp, I believe it inspired me to fully explore entertainment. I started singing at the age of nine. It was music that made me popular. It was quite amazing. I sang the popular Igbo song Obodo Emebigo which loosely translates to “The city is spoiled”. That’s when I learned to play ogene music. Most people saw us as lazy because we played that kind of music, but we kept pushing. We were not disturbed. When I remember those I grew up with, I’m glad I came all this way.

Did your parents support your entertainment career in the beginning?

I studied administration, but acting is innate. At school, I entertained people and made them laugh without knowing what I was doing. My parents encouraged me. They would laugh when people came to report me. At the age of nine, I could stand in the middle of a crowd and play. At 15 or 16, I was already paid for some jobs in Enugu, Kano, Abuja and other cities. I had flights booked to fly at this age to go to emcee events. I didn’t call anything. I just saw that I had something in me. At that time, when I went to Abuja, the organizers paid me between 10 and 15 dollars. I never counted it as anything. It was then that Ugbodiegwu saw me. He had seen me in 1965, during my primary studies. So when he saw me later, he recognized me and the potential he had seen when I was in elementary school. He helped get into Radio Nigeria.

Was it easy for you to switch to comedy from Radio Nigeria?

People who are on the radio have a great opportunity to play very well. When speaking to the public, although they cannot see them, they can visualize and create an aura that shows they are there with them. If you are able to act on a radio show, the sky indeed wouldn’t be a limit, because it’s your words that will tell people what you do. If you are sad, your words will let it know. More importantly, I performed on stage and that helped me a lot.

Can you find any parallels when it comes to life in the 60s when placed side by side with life today?

With nostalgia, I will say that a long time ago, we saw each other as a family. Wherever we lived, we considered ourselves brothers and sisters of the same mother. I started working in 1975. I was posted from Enugu to Abakaliki in Ebonyi State. Can you believe that I didn’t know anyone there (in Ebonyi) even when I left Enugu? A man just saw me and took me in, and we lived together until we left this place. We lived as one family. We have never known this difference so accentuated now in the diet. Before the electricity went out, we were given a day or two’s notice so we could prepare our minds. But, this time I was watching a TV show one afternoon and the power went out and there was nothing to do. In the 1960s, people weren’t as scared as they are today. There were robberies and kidnappings, but it happened from time to time. But, these days, your next door neighbor can be dangerous for you. I also remember when N1 was equal to $1. Things kept moving until they got really bad.

How did you manage to balance family and work??

There is a secret in there. I worked for many years before getting into acting. When I started working, I told my wife what my salary was. I told her in style, Dear, look what they cut from my salary o! I just wanted her to see my net pay. She doesn’t hide anything from me either. If you start lying, obviously there will be a lot of problems. Tell your spouse everything so that he plans with everything that happens on both sides. My family understands me very well.

Where will you say that Nigeria has it all wrong?

The problem is that of a sit-die syndrome. How can I stay in power while my sons are unemployed? Go check the history; when a Nigerian goes abroad and comes back, he is treated like an angel. There would even be a party to celebrate their return, and the next thing is that they join public service or politics. Now a young man of about 18 will go abroad and in a few years will come back and do very well. Our intelligence is not superior to theirs. Young people should be allowed to take charge of governance and come up with the ideas they have to help this country. Some people at the age of 26 have done very well. If such a person can do so well at such a young age, having big businesses, don’t you think that if we leave the governance of the nation to him, he will do well?

I’d be a fool if I was still at work and my kid is out there looking for a job. If you have people who are literate in government, things will be fine. Go to a country where people with doctorates or bachelor’s degrees rule, think of those people who have traveled far and see how they govern their country. I am 68 now. I will tell you, without fear of being contradicted, that anyone my age who still aspires to rule should leave this place. Let the young do what they can with the blood of youth running through their veins. They will accomplish more than seniors can ever imagine. It is my belief. I don’t know what others may think.

Some sections of the country feel less represented in government. What do you think of the # agitations of the different sections of the country?

Everything I’m going to say now is within the bounds of human imperfections. If we campaign for something and get it, the best thing for us is to divide things up fairly. Do not you think? Things like these will happen when people feel unfulfilled or when someone feels cheated. This is what causes the commotion. There should be a round table to listen to people and learn about their problems. This will go a long way in resolving the issues. I don’t want my children to suffer, to die for what they don’t know. If they ask me, I’ll ask us to sit down and talk to find the exit. If things are going well, why should we talk about unrest? I sang a song called Is Nigeria for sale? when I saw how things were going. I remember I said, I would rather be a free man in my grave than live the life of a slave or a puppet in my own country.

Did you directly experience the Nigerian civil war of 1967?

Yes of course. If I remember correctly, it was a time that did no one any good. Twice I cheated death. We had two locations known as Biafra One and Biafra Two. At Biafra One, there was plenty to eat. As a child, I traveled on foot from Biafra Two to Biafra One to buy food. On one such occasion, when I was coming back from the market one day, right behind me, a bomb fell and bombarded the whole place. As I was returning after walking almost five kilometers inside a trench without meeting anyone, I met a captain who asked me, Little boy, can you come in? and I told him, sir, that with you, I can go back. As small as I was, I joined the (Biafra) army. We were the young recruits. I was only 12 or 13 years old. The soldiers chased us away because we looked very small, but later, when things got tough, no one told us to leave the area. A large part of this experience, we would not like to find it again. That’s why I say it’s better to sit down and talk.

We are already in a war of thoughts, not a war of actions. Politicians should take it easy, and the media too should be careful what they say to avoid sowing violence. I am aware that trained journalists like the ones we have at PUNCH newspaper are very careful with the things they report. Most of the problems we have come from the opponents. What I always maintain is that if only we can come together as a people, we will do a lot more and things will get easier. We are sitting on a barrel of gunpowder. If we don’t handle this carefully, it will all explode, because we cannot afford another war. My sincere prayer is that we have one love. The people who are agitated must listen and those they are talking to must also listen.

Looking back, what would you say you are grateful for?

I have never taken a penny from anyone in the form of loans and it makes me happy to be able to help people with what little I have. One of my most popular films, Dangerous King, still resonates with many Nigerians due to my performance and I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had so far.