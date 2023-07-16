Zombie life? Physical theater show Aura CuriAtlas is coming to WRL Theater





WILLIAMSBURG Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theater presents “The Zombie Life: A Seminar for Humans Seeking Conversion” July 28-30 at the Williamsburg Regional Library. The physical theater is described by city ​​academy as a performance that prioritizes movement as the primary means of storytelling rather than words or music. He can also incorporate techniques such as mime, gesture and modern dance to create performance pieces. While it is not uncommon for this type of performance to have no dialogue, this performance will include text. The premise of the performance is a self-help seminar presented by a therapist with a unique cure for life’s difficulties: becoming a zombie. His converted aides provide testimonies, but as the seminar unfolds, they perilously brush up against the script, asking the question, should we all convert? Or are there secrets of life that even this therapy cannot cure? The performance is written by Chris Gavaler and directed by Joan Gavaler with set design by Matthew Allar. Performers include Clifford Clark, Kevin Clauberg, Allison Stover, Chasida Taylor and Ed Whitacre. After the “seminar” there will be an opportunity for conversation with the actors. Joan Gavaler has been a dance teacher at William & Mary for 29 years and Artistic Director of Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theater for 10 years. Ed Whitacre, who plays the therapist, is a real therapist in his daily life. He and director Joan Gavaler will lead a conversation circle after the show and invite audience members to share their thoughts. The Zombie Life project was developed by the Gavaler siblings before the COVID-19 pandemic with Chris writing the text and Joan planning the movement and dramatic logic. The Firehouse Theater in Richmond has picked up the play for its summer 2021 season with pandemic social distancing in place. This play development experience helped the duo refine the script and now Aura CuriAtlas is producing the Williamsburg premiere July 28-30, featuring actors from the Hampton Roads area. “Even if you create a very strange and imaginary world, like a world where you could become a zombie, there are rules,” Joan Gavaler explained of the production. “There is an internal logic to this imaginary world. So any physical theater divider or creator works hard to stay true to that logic and tell the story in a way that’s consistent with the logic that we invented. “Connection is something we need and it’s something live theater can give us,” she added. “So consider coming to this seminar to connect a bit.” Tickets for the show are $20 and start at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. on July 30. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or cash only at the door. The show is made possible with the support of William & Mary, as well as the Williamsburg Area Arts Commission. For more information on Aura CuriAtlasplease visit its official website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/our-community/things-to-do/2023/07/15/the-zombie-life-aura-curiatlas-physical-theatre-show-coming-to-wrl-theater/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos