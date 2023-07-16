Can actors attend premieres, film festivals, Comic-Con during a strike?

Actors have joined the writers, on strike since May 2, on the picket lines. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an impasse on Wednesday in negotiations over a new contract.

Actors are demanding better wages and residuals from streaming services and addressing other issues, including the use of artificial intelligence. Studio executives say actors and writers need to recognize shifting consumer behavior and other economic headwinds facing the entertainment industry.

But what does the work stoppage mean for the actors? Will the Barbie tour come to a halt, preventing Margot Robbie, who brings the doll to life on screen, from walking the pink carpet?

You can cover the pink carpet with executives on it, with producers on it, and directors can walk the pink carpet, said Jonathan Handel, a Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney.

But actors (and writers) can’t attend promotional events.

It’s just one of SAG-AFTRA Strike Ruleswhich The Times reviewed to help clarify what actors can and cannot do during the strike.

Handel said if anyone has questions or is unsure whether or not they can work on something, they should contact their SAG-AFTRA representative or email [email protected].

What actors can’t do

Hollywood actors make a living, mostly, by performing in front of a camera, but that’s only the beginning of what they’re unable to do during the strike.

The union clarifies that actors cannot act, sing, dance, perform stunts, fly planes on camera, puppeteer, or do performance capture and motion capture work on camera.

This includes working on some projects that are filmed internationally. Handel said actors cannot work on a film overseas without a SAG-AFTRA agreement or waiver.

So if you’re shooting in Europe, Australia or New Zealand, starting at 00:01 [July 14]you have to stop the services, he said.

Other than on-camera work, actors may not perform off-camera work that includes automated dialogue replacement or looping, or recording additional dialogue or background vocals for a film or television series. Actors also cannot provide services for television or theatrical trailers, voice acting, narration, or stunt coordination.

The following are also prohibited: substantive work (including as a substitute); duplicate photo or body; fittings (including wardrobe tests and make-up tests); camera rehearsals and tests; scanning; or interviews and auditions (including via auto-cassette).

Press junkets are a staple of this year’s summer blockbuster season, there’s Barbie, Oppenheimer and the latest Mission: Impossible movie, to name a few. However, with the ongoing strike, actors cannot provide advertising services.

The union clarifies that this includes tours, personal appearances, interviews, conventions (including Comic-Con), fan shows, festivals, panels, call-for-you events, panels, premieres and screenings, award shows, junkets, podcast appearances, social media and studio showcases.

If an actor wants to take part in a podcast to talk about animal cruelty or a political candidate of their choice, they can do so, Handel said.

An actor can even create a podcast to talk about the entertainment industry in general. What they can’t do is go on a podcast to promote a movie.

The strike also prevents actors, their agents or other representatives from having meetings or negotiating on future services, any new agreements, or the creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior works.

What actors can do

Other job opportunities for actors include commercials for television, radio, and digital media.

Handel explained that the commercial acting contract is not with the studios, but with an organization called the Joint Policy Committee, which is controlled by two organizations, the Assn. national advertisers and the American Assn. advertising agencies.

Permitted camera work includes television programs covered by the Network TV Code. Projects covered include soap operas, variety shows, talk shows, and game shows. (However, late-night variety shows are among the projects shut down by the writers’ strike.)

Actors are allowed to provide sound recording and music video services, as well as enter into an agreement for interactive or video games and dubbing and recording of audio books.

Approved work also includes the provision of services for corporate or educational and non-broadcast programs, as well as television and media hosting.

Contracts over which actors and their reps can have meetings include station (and broadcast news) deals, short project deals, microbudget deals, student film deals, independent new media deals, independent podcast deals and micro-monetized podcast deals, and SAG-AFTRA-approved interim deals.

Yes, there is acting work to be done, Handel said.

But the reality for most actors who focus on Hollywood is that they have nothing to do in terms of acting.