Fran Drescher’s journey from ‘The Nanny’ to Hollywood syndicate boss





The character that made her famous also foreshadowed Fran Drescher’s biggest role to date. In Season 2 of her sitcom “The Nanny,” which ran from 1993 to 1999, Drescher’s character Fran Fine refuses to cross a picket line in an episode titled “The Strike.” t return to work in one of his productions because of his mother’s “three rules”. “Never come into contact with a public restroom, never, ever cross a picket line,” she says. “What was the third one? Oh yeah, never wear musk oil at the zoo.” Fast forward to 2023 and Drescher stands at the center of a strike that has crippled Hollywood. She is the current president of SAG-AFTRA, whose 160,000 union members are on strike against major film and TV studios, joining more than 11,000 Writers Guild of America members who have been on strike since May. .Both groups seek better basis payment, transparency of audience data and protection against artificial intelligence. “We are victims of a very greedy entity,” Drescher said in a fiery speech Thursday. “I’m shocked at the way the people we’ve dealt with treat us. I can’t believe, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things.” “How they’re pleading poverty, losing money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting,” she added. “Shame on them. They’re standing on the wrong side of history right now.” Drescher’s commanding remarks may have surprised some who know her best for her distinctly Queens accent in “The Nanny” and her other comedic performances, but the Drescher’s personal life led to advocacy roles years ago.As a rape and later uterine cancer survivor, Drescher has long been a leader in promoting women’s health initiatives, helping to secure passage of the Gynecological Cancer Education and Awareness Act.She was named a public member of the State Department Diplomacy Envoy in 2008 and is the founder of Cancer Schmancer, a nonprofit organization that works to get women’s cancers diagnosed as early as possible. Drescher is also the author of the book “Enter Whining” and the most recent “N is for The Nanny”, which explored her personal triumphs over trauma and paid tribute to his show. It was the breadth of her personal and professional experiences that led her to run for President of SAG-AFTRA in 2021. “It occurred to me that everything I have done in my life has led me to this watershed moment,” she told Deadline ahead of the election, which she won on a platform of unity. “I’ve learned in my life that when you walk into a situation with a lot of hope, optimism and new ideas, it’s easier to get the job done than if you’ve been beaten down, already anticipating negativity or wallowing in a past feud,” Drescher said. “I am a person who turns difficult life experiences into wisdom, and it is these life lessons that I will bring to the table.” Drescher will likely have to build on all of that in his current seat at the head of the Hollywood negotiating table.

