Mystery Plant | This carpet-forming wonder only grows on open rock





John Nelson

No garish flowers for this humble little earthling. No flowers at all. Not even the seeds. Here is a plant that reproduces only by spores and shares affinities with the familiar ferns. Some people might look at this plant and think it’s some kind of moss, but no, it’s not a moss: its tissues are richly supplied with vascular tissue (xylem and phloem, of course) to conduct water and the solutes. Real mosses lack such conductive tissues. It is one of about 90 similar species, all belonging to the same genus, and mainly distributed in North America. They are all tiny plants, only a few centimeters tall, but often occurring in massive growths, forming extensive patches or mats. And, they are frequently found in arid habitats, either on open rock (like the one pictured) or on bare sand. Growing in inhospitable locations can be difficult, so plants growing in such locations must have adaptations to cope with extremes of solar radiation and surface temperatures, as well as extremely dry environments. The plants produce wiry stems with lots of short, wispy leaves, each with a tiny, curved hair at the tip. (These leaves are very simple structures, and anatomically, are not exactly the same kind of true leaves found on a maple or rose bush.) People also read… Although they have little or no economic value for humans, these different species are quite important in their natural environments. Those, in particular, that thrive on bare rock are effective at trapping sand and sediment, allowing colonization by other, often larger, plants and providing habitat for a variety of small creatures. Spores are produced in special pockets at the base of a leaf. There are two different types of spores: megaspores are relatively large and eventually produce a tiny ovule-bearing structure. The microspores are much smaller and eventually provide tiny sperm cells which carry out fertilization. The plants represented by the carpets of leaves are ultimately the result of this type of fertilization, which, as expected, can only take place when there is a film of water covering the plants, either from rain , or dew. The plant pictured here represents one of several species that grow only on open rocks known to occur at high elevations in the Carolinas and Georgia. You will also see broken glass on the surface of the rock, suggesting human visitation. Indeed, open flatrock habitats and domes have always been attractive to people, for various reasons, for thousands of years. Recreational opportunities abound in these places, but unfortunately most Southeast flatrock sites are currently threatened by the destructive activities of their human visitors, including bonfires, spray painting, smashing bottles and car rides. Unfortunately, many of the best sites we know of have been badly damaged in this way, with the resulting loss of characteristic plant life, including a number of rare species. Fortunately, there are several excellent examples of protected flat rock ecosystems available for responsible tours and hikes. Answer: “Spike-moss”, Bryodesma tortipilum. John Nelson is the retired curator of the AC Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina at Columbia. A public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.orgcall (803) 777-8196 or email [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/home-gardening/mystery-plant-this-mat-forming-wonder-grows-only-on-open-rock/article_f0d9b2c4-2107-11ee-bce3-2fa3657491f1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos