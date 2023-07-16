Mystery Plant | This carpet-forming wonder only grows on open rock

John Nelson
No garish flowers for this humble little earthling. No flowers at all. Not even the seeds. Here is a plant that reproduces only by spores and shares affinities with the familiar ferns.
Some people might look at this plant and think it’s some kind of moss, but no, it’s not a moss: its tissues are richly supplied with vascular tissue (xylem and phloem, of course) to conduct water and the solutes. Real mosses lack such conductive tissues.
It is one of about 90 similar species, all belonging to the same genus, and mainly distributed in North America. They are all tiny plants, only a few centimeters tall, but often occurring in massive growths, forming extensive patches or mats. And, they are frequently found in arid habitats, either on open rock (like the one pictured) or on bare sand. Growing in inhospitable locations can be difficult, so plants growing in such locations must have adaptations to cope with extremes of solar radiation and surface temperatures, as well as extremely dry environments. The plants produce wiry stems with lots of short, wispy leaves, each with a tiny, curved hair at the tip. (These leaves are very simple structures, and anatomically, are not exactly the same kind of true leaves found on a maple or rose bush.)
Although they have little or no economic value for humans, these different species are quite important in their natural environments. Those, in particular, that thrive on bare rock are effective at trapping sand and sediment, allowing colonization by other, often larger, plants and providing habitat for a variety of small creatures.
Spores are produced in special pockets at the base of a leaf. There are two different types of spores: megaspores are relatively large and eventually produce a tiny ovule-bearing structure. The microspores are much smaller and eventually provide tiny sperm cells which carry out fertilization. The plants represented by the carpets of leaves are ultimately the result of this type of fertilization, which, as expected, can only take place when there is a film of water covering the plants, either from rain , or dew.
The plant pictured here represents one of several species that grow only on open rocks known to occur at high elevations in the Carolinas and Georgia. You will also see broken glass on the surface of the rock, suggesting human visitation.
Indeed, open flatrock habitats and domes have always been attractive to people, for various reasons, for thousands of years. Recreational opportunities abound in these places, but unfortunately most Southeast flatrock sites are currently threatened by the destructive activities of their human visitors, including bonfires, spray painting, smashing bottles and car rides.
Unfortunately, many of the best sites we know of have been badly damaged in this way, with the resulting loss of characteristic plant life, including a number of rare species. Fortunately, there are several excellent examples of protected flat rock ecosystems available for responsible tours and hikes.
Answer: “Spike-moss”, Bryodesma tortipilum.
John Nelson is the retired curator of the AC Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina at Columbia. A public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.orgcall (803) 777-8196 or email [email protected].